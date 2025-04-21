The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Revealed by Bethesda in New Teaser

At long last, Bethesda has confirmed its new remake or remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is on the way. Since the start of 2025, credible leaks and reports have continued to indicate that a new version of Oblivion was set to come to consoles and PC this year. While the validity of these rumors was never really called into question, Bethesda itself had remained quiet about this revamped iteration of Oblivion, which led many to wonder when this silence would be broken. Now, that moment has finally arrived with an initial teaser.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post on social media, Bethesda simply dropped a new image of the Oblivion remake alongside confirmation that it will be shown off in a live stream tomorrow, April 22nd. The stream is set to take place across YouTube and Twitch and will begin at 11:00am EST. As for the teaser image itself, not much can be made out other than an outline of a character’s head and the numeral “IV” appearing over the center of the picture.

You can get a look at this tease from Bethesda for yourself here:

Assuming that past reports are true, Bethesda is said to be releasing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered immediately. This could culminate in the game launching as soon as tomorrow or later this week. Regardless, all signs point to this new edition of Oblivion becoming available very soon.

Whenever The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered does arrive, it should be available for Xbox and PC platforms and will likely also launch directly onto Xbox Game Pass. Whether or not a version for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles will also be announced remains to be seen. Luckily, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out these specifics.

Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook in the coming day as we’ll have more to share with you on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered once it’s properly unveiled.