Octopath Traveler Prequel Revealed for Mobile Devices

Square Enix just recently celebrated shipping 1.5 million units worldwide of Octopath Traveler for the Nintendo Switch, and while they are riding high on that success, other goodies were revealed in the form of a prequel to the 2018 game that will be coming to mobile devices.

The prequel in question is called Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent and it is expected to arrive this year for iOS and Android devices in Japan. It is described as a “free-to-play single-player RPG” and takes place several years prior to the events that unfolded in Ocotopath Traveler on Nintendo Switch.

According to the game’s official website, here is what the prequel will feature:

HD-2D for smartphones – 3D CG screen effects added to pixelized graphics create a magical world on smartphones.

– 3D CG screen effects added to pixelized graphics create a magical world on smartphones. Eight-character party command-based battles – Form a party of up to eight characters to fight in evolved command-based battles. Smooth gameplay with swipe controls.

– Form a party of up to eight characters to fight in evolved command-based battles. Smooth gameplay with swipe controls. Choice of story between three reigning champions – The setting is the Orsterra continent. The protagonist is a “Chosen One” who will fight against a great evil that has achieved fortune, power, and fame.

– The setting is the Orsterra continent. The protagonist is a “Chosen One” who will fight against a great evil that has achieved fortune, power, and fame. Field commands – Take various actions towards characters on the field. Try out all sorts of things, such as “Listen” for information, “Steal” an item, “Hire” an ally, and more.

In addition to the prequel arriving on mobile devices, Square Enix is also developing a sequel to the 2018 hit, but it’s going to be some time before that launches. A tweet sent out by the game’s official Twitter account said, “Everyone waiting for a new game on console, we’re sorry, but production will take a little while longer, so in the meantime, we hope you can enjoy [the smartphone game]!”

Sign-ups to access the demo of the Octopath Traveler prequel will begin on March 12th, but there is no mention of the title being available outside of Japan at this time. With the success the Switch game has seen, we imagine there’s a decent chance the mobile title will find its way across the globe.

What do you think about this? Are you hoping to see Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent make its way outside of Japan? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Gematsu!

