Oculus Faces Backlash Over New Facebook Account Requirement
Oculus has announced that, starting in October, new users must have a Facebook account to log in. Existing users will have the option of merging their Facebook and Oculus accounts starting that month. Those existing users can opt not to do so for two years. Starting on January 1, 2023, however, support for Oculus accounts will officially be phased out. Following this date, Oculus users that do not log in with a Facebook account will still be able to use their devices, but full functionality will require an account. Full details can be found in the link in the Tweet below.
Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account. // https://t.co/SMeDOXgehN— Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020
On social media, Oculus users seem quite unhappy with the change. Facebook has seen a lot of backlash over the last few years, with many users deleting their accounts. Forcing existing users to eventually create Facebook accounts is clearly not sitting well with current users and potential buyers!
How do you feel about the change? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what users are saying about Oculus!
Some are suggesting creating fake accounts...
#Oculus I mean just make a FB account with an old email. Don't put any real Credentials in. Yeah this sucks but I mean. No need to cancel Oculus.— BigRedTx (@BigRedTx56) August 19, 2020
prevnext
...but there are potential problems with that.
What's going to happen to your purchased games!? if your facebook account gets banned for using fake names (that can happen btw) will they be gone forever!? Oculus, I really don't wanna return my headset. Cancel this update!— Moral Craft (@ihavecandy7) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Even those with Facebook accounts aren't happy with the decision.
As someone who has and loves the Quest, this is a bad move. I have my Facebook linked to my Oculus account but people should absolutely have that choice https://t.co/qWitFaUwe6— Cody O'Connor (@codyoc14) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Some are happy they never purchased an Oculus.
Wow. Glad i never bought the Oculus i was going to a couple months ago. https://t.co/wjOHStlZP2— Helmion (@Helmion_) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Fortunately, there are other VR options.
Time to never purchase from your company then. Glad that theres other options out there now.— 😸jellicle boi😸 (@vampircatprince) August 19, 2020
prevnext
At least there's a two-year window.
Guess i'll be dropping my Oculus 1/1/2023 https://t.co/b7hHg8U1K6— ブライアン (@BrewMaiden_) August 19, 2020
prevnext
That's a good amount of time to save up!
Existing users have two years to save money for a Valve Index. Goodbye Oculus. I won’t miss you and your garbage software. https://t.co/Hif9Yply6M— Cereal Man (@cereaIman) August 19, 2020
prevnext
And Vive is ready to swoop in.
Oh, we're up.— HTC VIVE (@htcvive) August 18, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.