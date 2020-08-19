Oculus Faces Backlash Over New Facebook Account Requirement

Oculus has announced that, starting in October, new users must have a Facebook account to log in. Existing users will have the option of merging their Facebook and Oculus accounts starting that month. Those existing users can opt not to do so for two years. Starting on January 1, 2023, however, support for Oculus accounts will officially be phased out. Following this date, Oculus users that do not log in with a Facebook account will still be able to use their devices, but full functionality will require an account. Full details can be found in the link in the Tweet below.

Today, we’re announcing some important updates to how people log into Oculus devices, while still keeping their VR profile. Starting in October 2020, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account. // https://t.co/SMeDOXgehN — Oculus (@oculus) August 18, 2020

On social media, Oculus users seem quite unhappy with the change. Facebook has seen a lot of backlash over the last few years, with many users deleting their accounts. Forcing existing users to eventually create Facebook accounts is clearly not sitting well with current users and potential buyers!

