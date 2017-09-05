Oddworld Creator Trashes Nintendo Switch, Says He Has “No Faith” In The System

The Nintendo Switch's lineup of third-party titles is still a bit thin, but it seems like most folks in the gaming industry personally like the system. I say most, because Oddworld co-creator Lorne Lanning definitely isn't a fan Nintendo or its innovative new console.

Lanning's company released Oddworld New 'n' Tasty!, a remake of the first game in the series, on Wii U in 2016, and it seems the experience left a bad taste in his mouth. On a recent episode of Kinda Funny's GameOverGreggy Show, Lanning was not shy about unloading on Nintendo. Lanning had this to say about the potential for third-party success on the Switch…

"I don't have faith. I have no faith. It's due to experience. I see a similar level of success than they had with previous generations. Wii U, Wii. How successful was it for third parties? By the end of the life of the Wii, who else was making money aside from Nintendo? How many titles sold for the Wii that weren't Nintendo first-party? They started basically evaporating third party support. We get to Wii U - same, no third-party support."

According to Lanning, it's "all about Nintendo first," and the company needs to change its thinking if it's truly going to succeed.

"The thinking has to change. The biggest problem I see at Nintendo is the thinking. Personally, I think it killed Iwata; that he couldn't move the organisation into a really successful arena. It's a tragedy because Nintendo brought this business back...we're all playing today because of Nintendo's valiantness. Now they really need to get 21st century about it and they're not."

You could argue some of Lanning's points are valid, but man, that Iwata line. That's quite the blindside, and pretty out of line. Unsurprisingly, Lanning has been getting a lot of online flak for the "it killed Iwata" line, and has since taken to Twitter to apologize.

I would like to sincerely apologize for the poor choice of words concerning Satoru Iwata. 2/7 — Lorne Lanning (@lorne_lanning) July 8, 2017

My intention was certainly not to disrespect the great man, who I have long held with utmost admiration and respect... 3/7 — Lorne Lanning (@lorne_lanning) July 8, 2017

...and consider a hero in the industry... 4/7 — Lorne Lanning (@lorne_lanning) July 8, 2017

Lanning has stood by the rest of what he said about Nintendo. He could end up being right I suppose, but it seems unlikely with the Switch selling out as soon as it hits shelves and Nintendo stock is at an all-time high.

