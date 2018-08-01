Official Okami Vinyl Set Revealed

When Okami first released back in 2006, it was very clear to gamers that this title was going to be something special – something else entirely. It is one of the many reasons I will never part with my PlayStation 2, it was just that beautiful. From the unique art style that utilises the celestial brush that lets the player literally paint their reality, to the beautiful lore surrounding the storyline – Okami is “one of the greats” that will forever be a staple in gaming history. Another stunning aspect of this adventure was its amazing soundtrack and now – we can experience it all over again with a newly announced 4LP collector’s set!

There are three versions available from the team over at Data-Discs, all for £64.99. The vinyl sets will be shipping out some time in October, though an official release date has not been set at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the retailer, “Originally released in 2006 and composed by Masami Ueda, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Rei Kondoh and Akari Groves, the music of OKAMI perfectly embodies the creative beauty of the game and its recurring themes of restoration and resolve. Using traditional Japanese instruments and inspired by distant folklore, the score moves between peacefulness and danger, colour and darkness, echoing the dualities of the natural world and transporting the listener to an ancient Nippon that never existed, yet feels like a half-remembered dream. OKAMI is one of the most contemplative, unique and unequivocally beautiful game scores ever made.”

As for what’s available, “Okami is presented as a quadruple LP boxset, comprising over two hours of newly remastered music and packaged in a spot-varnished hardboard slipcase. It is accompanied by a 40-page artbook and double-sided lithographic print, featuring original illustrations from the CAPCOM archives in Japan. A download code for the album in both lossless and lossy formats is also included.”

Available in the following editions:

4 x 180g Frosted Clear vinyl with “Cherry Blossom Pink” and “Amaterasu White” splatter **LIMITED EDITION**

4 x 180g Frosted Clear

4 x 180g Classic Black

You can pre-order your own set right here while also listening to samples of the breathtaking soundtrack yourself!