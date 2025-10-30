OG Resident Evil Fans Need to Keep an Eye on This Upcoming Horror Game

If you’re a fan of the earliest entries in the Resident Evil series, you’ll want to take notice of an upcoming horror title that has recently been announced. Over the past two decades, Resident Evil has largely strayed from its roots and has become more of a third-person action series than it has been a survival-horror experience. While this isn’t true of every installment, it’s apparent that the original Resident Evil doesn’t have a whole lot in common with a title like Resident Evil Village when it comes to gameplay. Fortunately, for those craving an experience that’s reminiscent of these formative games, an upcoming project could scratch this itch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealed this week by developer Unclear Games, The Florist is a survival-horror title that is based on some of the earliest games in the genre. It’s specifically similar to Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 as it features a fixed camera that will change as players move about the world. It also puts a heavy emphasis on puzzle-solving with its gameplay, while also introducing a variety of monstrous enemies that players have to either avoid or take down.

You can get a look at the first trailer for The Florist as follows:

Play video

“Jessica Park is delivering an order of a beautiful flower arrangement to the lakeside town of Joycliffe,” says the game’s story description. “Her brief visit descends into chaos as a lethal affliction spreads across the town. This causes unrestrained floral growth, killing and transforming victims into monsters beyond recognition. She is one survivor with the knowledge and courage to save others and expose the mystery behind such inhuman events. To do this, she must stay alive and fight through what remains of Joycliffe – a living garden of hell.”

At the time of this writing, The Florist does not yet have a release date and instead only has a broad launch window of 2026. Whenever it does release, though, it will come to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!