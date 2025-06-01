8 Best Resident Evil Boss Fights

The Resident Evil mainline series is firmly into the double-digits, if you count the two Revelations games and Code Veronica. Add in countless spin-offs, and you have one of the largest video game series still going today. With all of those games, developer Capcom has built up a massive chest of memorable villains, but a few stand out above the pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, I’ve ranked the eight best Resident Evil boss fights. Before diving in, it’s important to note that I’m grouping all stages of a boss into one and considering the remake and original fight as one. There are dozens of great fights across these games, so I had to cut corners somewhere.

Honorable Mention – Mr. X – Resident Evil 2 Remake

Mr. X’s stalking segments are the standout feature in the Resident Evil 2 Remake. I would argue he’s one of the most terrifying monsters in the series, and the RE2 Remake goes from solid game to masterpiece with his inclusion. That said, I’m ranking the boss fights, and his fight against Leon is kind of a letdown compared to how great he is during the police station segment.

8) Lisa Trevor – Resident Evil Remake

Lisa Trevor is one of the most tragic characters in Resident Evil history, and her first encounter in Resident Evil Remake shows Capcom’s complete mastery over the somewhat limited gameplay. Using the game’s forced camera angles and incredibly tight corridors, Lisa’s fight is downright terrifying. It lacks the bombastic flavor of future fights, but this is still one of my favorite fights from a horror and storytelling perspective.

7) Ultimate Abyss – Resident Evil: Revelations

A lot of people skipped over Resident Evil: Revelations, but it is secretly one of the best games in the series. The final fight against Ultimate Abyss (formerly Jack Norman) is one of the most memorable versions of a Tyrant fight. That largely comes down to his special abilities. Ultimate Abyss can teleport around the battlefield and make illusions of himself, turning him into a tricky fight that tests the skills you’ve developed throughout the campaign.

6) Karl Heisenberg – Resident Evil Village

Village is filled with great boss fights. If you wanted to switch out Heisenberg for Moreau or Mother Miranda, I wouldn’t put up too much of a fight. After all, Heisenberg’s fight is more about the spectacle than engaging combat. However, anytime Resident Evil decides to switch lanes and turn into Power Rangers for a boss battle, I’m going to love it.

5) Marguerite Baker – Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 is one of the most terrifying games in the series, and a lot of that comes down to how twisted the Baker family is. For my money, Marguerite takes the cake. The matriarch of the Baker clan has a few spine-chilling fights. You’re locked into a relatively small house and never know where she’s coming from. As you wildly swing your gun around the room, Marguerite will skitter into view like an oversized spider, making you wish you could be anywhere else.

4) Albert Wesker – Resident Evil 5

In many ways, Wesker is the main antagonist of the Resident Evil series through the first five games. Sure, Umbrella Corps at large is the big bad, but Wesker is the most-punchable face. RE5 features several fights against Wesker, though my favorite is probably the one where Jill Valentine joins the fray as a mind-controlled ally of the baddie. That said, it’s hard to deny how over-the-top the final fight on top of an active volcano is. No matter which of the three fights you prefer, Wesker is a top-tier RE villain.

3) William Birkin – Resident Evil 2

Every time you run into William Birkin during Resident Evil 2 Remake, you need to be prepared for new horrors. Birkin slowly grows in size and strength throughout the game, though I still think the G3 fight is the most fun. Others will likely prefer the G4 fight that happens during Claire’s A Side. Either way, all five Birkin fights combine to make for the best boss in RE2 Remake by a mile.

2) Nemesis – Resident Evil 3

Whether in the original or the remake, Nemesis’s constant presence in Jill’s story is terrifying, oppressive, and, at times, exhilarating. Simply put, there isn’t a moment where you’re not worried the big guy isn’t about to pop up with a rocket launcher and put you in the ground. And while Mr. X’s boss fight leaves something to be desired, most of your fights against Nemesis are incredible. Whether you’re blowing him to pieces with a giant rail gun or fighting him as a building burns down around you, Nemesis is a standout Resident Evil villain.

1) Jack Krauser – Resident Evil 4

Let me just say before starting that among Resident Evil fans, I’m one of the few who doesn’t love RE4. Leon is my least favorite of the main protagonists, and I’m a weirdo who loves tank controls. However, even I have to recognize what the game does well, and Krauser is one of the best parts of RE4 (I will give Ramon Salazar a shoutout as the best creepy, little freak in RE history).

The knife fight is one of the most iconic moments in the series, though some players didn’t love the QTEs in the original. The remake took it up a step by adding more gameplay to the mix with parries and dodges, making an all-time moment even better. The final fight again takes things up a notch, turning Krauser into a mix between Kevin McCallister with all of his booby traps and an Olympic-level gymnast. As he backflips around the stage, you’ll have to prove yourself one last time against your former partner.