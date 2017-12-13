Okami HD Launch Trailer Drops, And It’s As Magical As You’d Expect

The iconic Okami franchise has officially made it into this generation now that Okami HD is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! To celebrate the re-launch, Capcom has released a brand new launch trailer and it just proves what a magical adventure this game truly is.

The story of Okami centers around Amaterasu (the figure we are reviewing) whose name literally means “heaven’s illumination”. She takes the shape of a large white wolf with unique markings artfully scaling her body and a tail that resembles that of a calligraphy brush, which is fitting for the game style. She is the Sun Goddess with a quiet, yet indomitable nature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the Kamiki Village faces a monster like no other, Orochi, an evil curse blankets the area and the people within. Leaving nothing but a trail of destruction, Amaterasu assumes her wolf-like form to once again face down this powerful foe with the help of a fairy sprite named Issun to reclaim the lost powers of the Celestial brush and ultimately defeat the evil that has threatened a once happy village.

The title was first revealed on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006, but then later made it onto the Wii system as a port. We’re really hoping that Okami HD does incredibly well so Capcom will find the inspiration to continue this beautiful story!

Okami HD is currently available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a Japan release slated for December 21!