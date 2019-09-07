Old Town Road Is Now Playable in Rock Band 4

The moment that Rock Band 4 players have been waiting for is here: “Old Town Road (Remix)” has arrived, and you can play through the summer hit now in the game. Harmonix announced the arrival of the song that’s been remixed over and over in a blog post where it went over the new DLC option for the week of September 5th. “Old Town Road (Remix)” is the only new option that’s available this week, and it’s available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $1.99.

This remix of the song is the one that’s most easily recognizable, the one by Lil Nas X that features Billy Ray Cyrus. Included within the post that announced the arrival of the song was the video above that shows a portion of it being played by three different players. For those who aren’t checking that Rock Band blog every day, the official Rock Band Twitter account shared its own preview of the song and said it was now available in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Arguably the song of the summer, ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ is the behemoth from Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus that has broken chart records and held top spots everywhere,” the Rock Band Blog said about the new DLC song. “This Thursday, you can play it in Rock Band! You can pick harmonies and trade off on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ vocals.”

There’s no Young Thug or Mason Ramsey to be heard in this version, so you’ll just have to add their parts in yourselves or get your “Old Town Road” fix elsewhere if that’s what you’re looking for.

Lil Nas X’s hit song that included all the artists mentioned above also got its own music video earlier this summer, one that included a ton of memes and pop culture references people have been talking about for the past few months. It had Thanos, the Infinity Gauntlet, the Area 51 Raid meme, and Keanu Reeves as Naruto. It’s worth a watch if you haven’t seen it or want to rewatch it before looking for your old Rock Band 4 instruments.