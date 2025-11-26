One of the Best Games of All Time Selling for $10 With 50 Hours of Extra Content

2025 has been an incredible year for the gaming industry. There have been numerous games released that are not only competing for the title of Game of the Year, but also for the best game of all time. But before Hades II, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, or Hollow Knight: Silksong, another expansive RPG already had this title, and now, for a limited time, players can pick it up at a heavily discounted rate. And even better, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition also includes the DLC, which includes a huge amount of additional content.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is currently on sale for just $10 via the PlayStation Store until December 2nd. The same deal is also available on Xbox until December 6th. Sadly, those on PC and the Nintendo Switch cannot take advantage of these incredible savings on what many consider to be one of the finest open-world games of all time, one that competes with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Witcher 3 Is a Must Play RPG

Anyone who hasn’t played The Witcher 3 would be foolish not to take advantage of this sale. For just $10, you get access to one of the best narratives in gaming, which comes bundled with an incredible world that feels alive. While some critics knocked the combat, it is still enjoyable and showcases Geralt’s skills while allowing players to customize their style. The main selling point is the DLC that adds over 50 hours of content and has side stories that rival many games’ main quests.

For those on Xbox still wary of investing in The Witcher 3, the base addition is available for the low price of $3.99. This is just such a modest asking price that it would be insane not to try one of gaming’s best titles. Still, for another $6, you can grab the DLC bundled with the game rather than having to pay more for it later down the road. The sheer amount of content available in this sale makes The Witcher 3 worth it at full price, let alone through this fantastic deal.

Other Deals for Witcher Fans

If you’ve already played The Witcher 3, both PlayStation and Xbox have other great deals. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, one of the newest entries in the best games of all time, is on sale at $39.99. Other fantastic RPGs on sale include Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and Final Fantasy XVI. These games all offer similar experiences that are just different enough from The Witcher 3 and shouldn’t be missed.

Switching consoles, Xbox players can enjoy deals on titles like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Avowed Premium Edition, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Each game is currently discounted and fulfills the same itch for interesting RPGs with compelling narratives and addictive gameplay.

