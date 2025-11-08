5 Games to Play If You’re Craving Elder Scrolls VI’s Open World

For fans of The Elder Scrolls, the wait for Elder Scrolls VI has felt eternal. Since Skyrim’s release in 2011, open-world fantasy RPGs have come and gone, but few have captured that same sense of wonder, the feeling that you can go anywhere, fight anyone, and forge your own path in a living, breathing world. Bethesda’s next chapter is still on the horizon, and every glimpse we’ve had only deepens the craving for sprawling landscapes, mysterious ruins, and stories written through exploration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, while Elder Scrolls VI may still be a distant dream, there are plenty of other fantasy RPGs to enjoy during the wait. From sweeping medieval adventures to richly detailed open worlds filled with danger and discovery, these titles offer the same kind of freedom and immersion that defined Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim. Whether you’re drawn to deep storytelling, fierce combat, or simply wandering vast kingdoms, these five games will help fill the void while you wait to return to Tamriel.

5) Crimson Desert

image courtesy of pearl abyss

If you’ve been following the next big fantasy RPGs, you’ve probably heard about Crimson Desert, which will release on March 19th, 2026. Developed by Pearl Abyss, the studio behind Black Desert Online, Crimson Desert blends the depth of a single-player story with the technical splendor of an MMO world. It’s a gritty, cinematic experience, one that aims to rival Skyrim in both scale and immersion.

What makes Crimson Desert so appealing for Elder Scrolls fans is its commitment to worldbuilding. The game’s vast continent, Pywel, is teeming with life and things to do. Early gameplay footage showcases not only breathtaking visuals but also a focus on visceral combat. Every sword clash, shield bash, and grappling hook swing feels impactful.

But it’s not just about fighting. Much like Skyrim, Crimson Desert rewards curiosity. Exploration feels natural, with hidden treasures, lore-rich characters, and emergent storytelling around every corner. It’s an RPG that seems to take the best of both Western and Eastern design philosophies. It combines Elder Scrolls-like freedom with the visual flair of a modern action epic.

4) Dragon’s Dogma 2

image courtesy of capcom

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the best modern examples of how to make a fantasy world feel truly alive. Like Elder Scrolls, it gives players the freedom to go anywhere, fight anything, and approach challenges however they please, but it adds its own unique twist. The game’s Pawn system allows you to recruit AI-controlled companions who learn from your playstyle, remember enemy weaknesses, and assist you intelligently in battle. This makes every journey feel like an adventure shared with capable allies rather than faceless followers.

Combat, too, is exceptional. Where Elder Scrolls often prioritizes immersion, Dragon’s Dogma 2 emphasizes action. Players can climb towering cyclopes and dragons, stab weak points mid-fight, or use magic to reshape the battlefield. Every encounter feels cinematic yet unscripted. Combined with its dynamic day-night cycle and unpredictable wildlife, Dragon’s Dogma 2 creates a constant sense of discovery and danger.

The world itself brims with secrets and rewards players who venture off the beaten path. From crumbling fortresses to mysterious ruins, it evokes the same sense of awe that made Skyrim unforgettable. For those hungry for a fantasy world that feels alive in both scale and spirit, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a perfect fit.

3) Dragon Age: Inquisition

image courtesy of bioware

BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition remains one of the most ambitious fantasy RPGs of the last decade. While it’s more structured than Elder Scrolls, it offers an enormous world rich with lore, side quests, and player choice. It’s a game where your decisions genuinely shape nations and fates, even if it differs from previous games in the series because of its open world elements.

Inquisition’s zones are vast and diverse, from the war-torn fields of the Hinterlands to the frostbitten wastes of Emprise du Lion. Each area encourages exploration, offering hidden caves, ancient temples, and powerful relics for those who take the time to stray from the main path. The game rewards curiosity with secrets and storytelling that deepen the world’s history, especially with its narrative weight.

While Elder Scrolls gives you freedom through exploration, Dragon Age does it through choice. As the Inquisitor, you lead armies, negotiate with rulers, and confront moral dilemmas that can change the course of the world. It’s grand, emotional, and full of character interactions that make every decision feel meaningful. The result is an RPG that balances the political intrigue of Oblivion’s best quests with the sweeping adventure of Skyrim.

2) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

image courtesy of warhorse studios

If you love Elder Scrolls for its immersion, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II might be the closest experience you can get outside of Tamriel. This historical RPG trades magic and dragons for authenticity, plunging you into 15th-century Bohemia, where politics, religion, and survival define the journey. Unlike most fantasy games, Kingdom Come demands that you live in its world. You’ll eat, sleep, repair your gear, and earn respect through deeds, not destiny.

Combat is brutally realistic, relying on precise timing and medieval fighting techniques. And the world itself, a sprawling countryside with detailed towns and ancient castles, feels hand-crafted for immersion. The open world is large, the relationships complex, and the role-play mechanics deep. Fans of Elder Scrolls who love realism, rich world-building, and deep immersion will find Kingdom Come’s world equally captivating.

The start of the game can be brutal as you learn mechanics, but once they click, the game feels so satisfying. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II expands on everything the first game did and makes each aspect better. Skyrim fans will love this epic medieval game, even if it lacks the fantasy elements.

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

image courtesy of cd projekt red

Even nearly a decade after release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains the gold standard for open-world fantasy RPGs. Its world feels alive in scale and in spirit. Every village has stories, every ruin has history, and every decision carries weight. What makes The Witcher 3 so enduring is its ability to balance narrative and freedom. While Skyrim lets you write your own story, The Witcher 3 tells one of the best-written in gaming, while still letting you explore freely.

From the war-ravaged fields of Velen to the windswept islands of Skellige, the game’s regions are breathtakingly diverse and brimming with secrets. Everywhere you can, you can uncover secrets, new quests, and deadly monsters that need a good slaying. Your choices will follow you throughout the narrative, giving weight to every decision you make.

Geralt of Rivia’s journey combines personal stakes with grand adventure. The monster hunts are thrilling, the characters unforgettable, and the side quests rival many games’ main story. Add to that a masterful soundtrack and next-gen visuals, and The Witcher 3 still feels like the closest experience to an Elder Scrolls successor available today. With its recently upgraded visuals and modernized gameplay, The Witcher 3 has reemerged as a timeless masterpiece and is a perfect choice for anyone who wants to lose themselves in a living, breathing fantasy world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!