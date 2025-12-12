One of the Biggest RPGs of 2025 Just Got a New Release

Although Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 pretty much swept The Game Awards this year, it wasn’t the only big RPG to launch in 2025. In fact, it’s been a pretty solid year for RPG fans, with quite a few new offerings to sink into. And one free-to-play open-world RPG has been taking over the Steam charts since it arrived in November. Just about a month after it arrived on PC and PS5, Where Winds Meet has launched on a brand-new platform.

Dropped in celebration of The Game Awards, Where Winds Meet is now officially available on mobile devices. The free-to-play Soulslike can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store starting on December 12th. And for those who’ve already begun their adventure on PC, there’s no need to worry – the mobile version of Where Winds Meet will support cross-progression.

Everything You Need To Know About Where Winds Meet On Mobile

Image courtesy of Everstone Studios and NetEase Games

Where Winds Meet is a relatively new entry in the free-to-play MMORPG space. The Wuxia-inspired action RPG originally launched on November 14th as a PS5 console exclusive alongside its PC version. Set in ancient China, the game lets players step into the role of a young sword master on a quest to understand their past. It has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam and maintained a steady place at the top of the concurrent player charts since launch. Now, you can take the adventure with you on mobile.

The mobile version of Where Winds Meet supports full cross-progression, so you can play the game on your phone and PC or PS5 without losing progress. That said, it isn’t exactly identical to the PC and console release. The mobile port is also free-to-play and offers roughly the same core gaming experience. However, a few changes were necessary for the transition to mobile.

Due to the differences in platforms, some real-time cutscenes have been adjusted with video playback instead. Where Winds Meet on mobile has a slightly different UI and controls compared to the PC/PS5 version. For instance, players on mobile won’t be able to customize skill key layouts, at least not at launch. The “Assist Deflection” feature will also be turned on by default, but can be turned off in the game settings.

Image courtesy of Everstone Studio and NetEase Games

Given its stunning graphics and fast-paced action gameplay, the required specs for Where Winds Meet on mobile may be a bit more demanding than you’re used to with mobile games. Android devices will need at least 8 GB of RAM and must run Android 7.1 or higher. Meanwhile, iOS devices must be running at least iOS 15. The full recommended specs for Where Winds Meet on mobile are available on the game’s official website.

Early reviews of the mobile port for Where Winds Meet are looking pretty good. It has a 4.5/5 star rating in the Google Play store, and many early players say it’s incredibly well optimized for mobile devices. If your PC can’t run the game and you don’t have a PS5, the new mobile port is a great way to check out Where Winds Meet to see what all the hype is about.

Where Winds Meet is available on PC, PS5, and mobile. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.

