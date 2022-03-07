One Piece Card Game Announced

An official One Piece card game has been announced, featuring characters from throughout the long-running anime’s history. As part of One Piece’s 25th anniversary, Bandai announced an official One Piece Card Game, which will be released in Japan in July and worldwide later in 2022. Details were sparse about the new game, other than that it would use artwork from the manga on cards and that multiple starter decks and expansions were planned. Initially, players can choose between four Starter Decks, each of which are themed around a different One Piece faction. The initial decks include the Straw Hat Pirates, the Worst Generation, the Animal Kingdom Pirates, and the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Players can collect additional cards by picking up “Romance Dawn” booster packs, named after the initial arc in One Piece. You can check out an initial trailer for the new card game below:

One Piece is the best-selling manga in history, with over 490 million volumes sold over the past 25 years. What started off as a story about a plucky pirate with the ability to stretch his body like rubber has turned into an epic tale filled with heartbreak, excitement, and the bonds of destiny and friendship. The series seems to be stretching towards the end of its tale, with Luffy and his allies currently battling two of the Four Emperors (the four most powerful pirate captains in the world) during an arc that has stretched on for the better part of a year. In addition to the manga series, One Piece also has a popular anime series that airs in Japan and in the US on delay. Netflix is also currently filming a live action version of the show.

Notably, the One Piece Card Game seems to be mixing both the past and present of the manga series. While the initial card set is named after One Piece’s opening arc, the Starter Decks feature characters that appear much, much later in the storyline, such as the series’ current antagonist Kaido.

Expect to hear more details about the One Piece Card Game soon. The first products for the new game will be released later this year.