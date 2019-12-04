One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Alabasta Arc Trailer Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 that highlights the Alabasta Arc, which is actually the starting point of the new One Piece game. In this arc, players will face off against Crocodile, who you may know as the president of the Baroque Works, in order to restore peace to the Kingdom of Alabasta. The trailer itself is pretty brief, and doesn’t divulge much information or new media, however, it does show off Zoro rocking his original outfit in the manga/anime. This is probably the most notable takeaway from the trailer.

For those that don’t know: the Alabsta Arc is the 11th story arc in the larger One Piece manga and anime, and is also the fifth and final arc in the Alabasta Saga. In it, the Straw Hats finally reach the desert kingdom of Alabasta and begin their race across the land to reach Alubrana before a massive conflict breaks out between rebels and the kingdom’s royal guards. But of course, there are sinister forces working against the Straw Hats in order to prevent them from achieving this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the kingdom of Alabasta, it’s located on Sandy Island, the fourth island the Straw Hat Pirates encounter in the Grand Line. It’s defined by its large stretches of deserts.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on March 26, 2020 in Japan. Meanwhile, on the same platforms — plus PC — the game will hit Europe and the Americas a day later on March 27. It will cost $60 upon release. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch:

“The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4,” reads an official product pitch from Bandai Namco. “Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure—the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the One Piece story.”