One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco announced a brand-new One Piece game, dubbed One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, which is in development for PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The announcement came today during Bandai Namco’s “Play Anime” panel at Anime Expo 2019, and was accompanied by a debut trailer, which you can peep above. At the moment of publishing, a Google Stadia version hasn’t been mentioned, nor has a release date more specific than “2020.” Further, it’s unclear if next-gen ports are also in the pipeline.

Unfortunately, further details on the game are also a bit light, but we know the game is being developed by Omega Force, and will arrive roughly 4-5 years since the last game in the series released.

According to Bandai Namco, the game will cover multiple stories and arcs from the anime, especially the Whole Cake Island arc. Meanwhile, the debut trailer features Big Mom and Gear Fourth Luffy, which fans were quick to get excited about.

Bandai Namco also notes that it will be great for both new players and fans of the series. Of course, just about every developer says this about their game. In other words, maybe take this with a grain of salt until more information is divulged.

As we wait for more information about the game, don’t forget you can enjoy a completely different One Piece game, World Seeker, which released earlier this year.

“For fans of One Piece, this game allows them to slip into the role of the Straw Hat crew’s captain, and that’s all many will want,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Its underwhelming mechanics can be forgiven by story enthusiasts who want little more than to play an episode of the anime. One Piece: World Seeker might present a shallow interpretation of New World, but it heralds much-needed creativity into the growing franchise. So, if you are a longtime fan of One Piece looking to set sail under Luffy’s jolly roger, then this game will satisfy your seafaring desires.”

