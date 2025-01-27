Ori and the Will of the Wisps Developer Teases Third Game

Developer Moon Studios has sparked excitement among fans through a brief discussion on the No Rest for the Wicked Discord. The studio, which is best known for Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has since turned its focus to its new title, currently available in early access on PC. Both Ori games received huge acclaim, and fans are eager for a third entry and a return to Ori’s story. As anticipation grows, the mystery of Ori’s next chapter leaves fans eagerly awaiting more news about this highly anticipated project. But where could Moon Studios possibly take Ori’s journey after Ori and the Will of the Wisps?

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Moon Studios is currently deep in developing and fine-tuning No Rest for the Wicked, the studio has made it clear that Ori will always have a special place in its heart.

Thomas Mahler, the creative director at Moon Studios, was seen discussing the future of the Ori series with fans on Discord, and his comments have created a stir within the community. The discussion revolved around the creation of a new game within the universe of Ori, and while Mahler was vague and spoke of what-ifs, he did mention a recent call with Microsoft. This comment inspires hope among fans for a third game, but nothing concrete has been shared.

Mahler’s other standout comment was “continue Ori’s story.” Those who have played through and seen the end of Ori and the Will of the Wisps know Ori’s journey was complete with the second game’s conclusion. Continuing from Ori’s perspective would be hard, and Mahler acknowledges this is the biggest issue.

With the critical success and widespread praise of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, it’s hard to imagine Moon Studios risking another game and possibly disturbing what many consider a perfect story. The developer could look into prequels or other stories within the universe. Fans have also speculated a new game could follow a child of Ori, with Ori guiding them on a new journey.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Fans would also love to see a revitalized Niwen and see the fruits of Ori’s labor. Ori’s sacrifice at the end of Ori and the Will of the Wisps left many feeling morose, and wondering if the game focused too heavily on the sacrifice without explaining the good that came out of it. Showing Ori’s impact on the world would be a great way to start a new protagonist.

Despite these comments and the hope among fans, Mahler committed to the studio’s newest title, No Rest for the Wicked. Mahler says, “Wicked is [the] highest priority for me,” and he remarks his intent to make the action game perfect. If there is any future for Ori, it will likely come after No Rest for the Wicked is released out of early access and Moon Studios is happy with the final product.