Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Revealed, Much Darker Than First Season

Inspired by a world of fake news, the team over at Osmotic Studios have created an incredible journey with Orewllian themes to guide the way. The first season of the Orwell game was intense, and the next step with Orwell: Ignorance in Strength aims to go even deeper and much darker.

The second step of this narrative will focus on fake news and a society fueled by social media. With Big Brother on the prowl, players must discover the real truth buried beneath the bull. You can learn more about it in the video above to see what sort of discoveries there are to make.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent press release:

“Inspired by the rise of fake news, social media echo chambers, and the displacement of truth, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength takes on a darker tone than season one. With the power to both uncover and play with “the truth”, players must decide for themselves how far they will go in the service of their country and whether the truth is sacred or ignorance is strength.

Inducted into “The Office”, a top-secret department of the government’s Orwell security program, players take on the role of an investigative agent during a time when civil unrest threatens a major political crisis between the Nation and neighboring country Parges.

Reporting directly to Orwell adviser, Ampleford, players are immediately tasked with uncovering the truth behind the escalating political tension and delving deep into the lives of Raban Vhart, editor of The People’s Voice and self-proclaimed guardian of truth, his wife, Karen, and his brother, Ilya, to uncover their potential involvement.

To assist with their task, players are given greater agency through additional tools and mechanics, providing opportunities to control and impact the narrative. A new “time of day” system puts the player in time-sensitive situations, making who they chose to investigate and when, more important than ever. Players can also research more widely and dig deeper into citizen’s lives, gathering additional information they can use to influence the way events are reported and perceived by the public.”

The schedule for when the episodes will release is as follows: