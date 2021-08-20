Oscar Isaac Reveals Why He Wanted to Play Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid Movie

✖

Oscar Isaac signed on at the end of 2020 to portray Solid Snake in the film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid, which is based on the 1998 video game of the same name. Previously, Isaac had made it known far and wide that he wanted to portray the iconic gaming character on the big screen if he was given the opportunity. And while we still don't know when Metal Gear Solid might actually hit the big screen, Isaac has now opened up more about what attracted him to the film in the first place.

Speaking with Total Film in a recent interview, Isaac explained that, as you might expect, he was a massive fan of the original Metal Gear Solid. "I just loved the game," Isaac said when asked why he wanted to make sure that he could take part in the movie adaptation. "I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains. But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen."

Isaac went on to say that he was also a big fan of the themes that creator Hideo Kojima wove into the original Metal Gear Solid. "And the truth is, underneath the whole thing, it’s an anti-war story. So I think those are the elements I really love," Isaac explained. "And, like I said, I love the feel of playing it, and the big question of: can something like that be transferred – or can you explore those themes in a really interesting way – on film?"

As mentioned, although Isaac seems quite thrilled to be playing Snake in Metal Gear Solid, it's hard to know when this movie is actually going to release. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts continues to give fans routine updates on the film's status occasionally, but for now, it still seems to be in the scripting stage and hasn't started production.

Assuming that Metal Gear Solid does one day end up seeing the light of day, how do you feel about the idea of Isaac playing Snake?