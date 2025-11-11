The Outer Worlds 2 Gets First Major Update With Hundreds of Fixes

Obsidian Entertainment has today released its first major update for The Outer Worlds 2 following the game’s recent release. In the wake of The Outer Worlds 2 dropping at the end of October, Obsidian was quick to let loose a couple of hotfixes for the game to resolve some initial problems that players were running into. These hotfixes were released with the promise that a more substantial patch would be coming around the corner and would contain many more improvements. Now, that update has dropped, and it should upgrade Obsidian’s latest RPG quite a bit.

Downloadable now across Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, The Outer Worlds 2 update 1.0.5.0 is a massive one. The patch includes hundreds of different tweaks tied to gameplay, quests, visuals, and NPCs. Obsidian has also resolved some crashing and performance errors that some players were running into as well. All in all, the patch should rectify many issues that those diving into The Outer Worlds 2 upon release might have experienced.

While this update is a huge one, it’s clearly not going to be the last one that The Outer Worlds 2 receives. To that end, Obsidian is still asking players to report problems that they might come across in the game so that they can be fixed sooner rather than later. So if this update hasn’t resolved some of your own annoyances with The Outer Worlds 2, you can flag your problem on Obsidian’s site right here.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new The Outer Worlds 2 update today, you can find them attached in their entirety below.

Community Reported Issues

Added Fan Tossball Card for Celest Fairbrook

Fixed unable to save issue when the “Saved Games” system directory does not exist. Now Windows should create the directory if it’s missing.

Fix case where stale crime data would prevent saving.

Fixed crash that could occur when transitioning to new areas with frame gen enabled on Nvidia GPUs

Added a setting to allow players to turn off mouse smoothing and acceleration if they are experiencing cursor lag

Loading Screen images can now scale up to fill larger resolutions

Addressed issue where Wireless Free Arcadia would stop playing audio

The player’s eyebrows no longer disappear when using the inventory screen or idle camera

The player’s eyebrow color will now be properly saved and applied to their in-game characters after character creation. Note: this unfortunately will not retroactively fix incorrect eyebrow color for existing characters.

Adjusted skinning on hairstyles in Character Creation

Made adjustments to Side Burn facial hair so that it no longer disappears at certain angles

Updated Multiple Scrapper Helmets to ensure emissives stay visible when certain prosthetics equipped

Fixed missing geometry with certain prosthetics while wearing the Scoundrel’s Aegis

Removed ground texture from container in Westport

Removed Dev text from appearing in some skill checks

Removed instance of temporary text in Torres conversation

Addressed several spelling and grammar errors

Jackson’s jump sequence at Spire Grove will now play correctly if interrupted by fast traveling away.

Inez ‘wants to talk’ icon will no longer remain visible beyond relevant areas.

Inez no longer shows up during the conversation in the Protectorate stowaway hideout in Fairfield if she isn’t in your party.

Made further improvements to ensure Inez reliably shows up in Fairfield town hall after first meeting her at the Ministry of Accuracy.

Hogarth will now speak to player in edge cases where player has Milverstreet’s quest mentioned and visited the Vox Relay.

Tristan now properly leaves his “Wants To Talk” stage after speaking with player on the Ship

Talking to a companion during certain behaviors no longer prevents them from returning to their previous behavior

Improved conversation staging in Fairfield’s Greenhouse to prevent companions from spawning in pool

Companions will now allow players to see their Traits while on the Incognito

Increased Companion survivability, especially on Hard and Very Hard difficulty settings. This indirectly improves Companion health increases from the Leadership skill.

Bomb Suit unique armor now reduces explosive damage taken instead of reduce explosive damage dealt

Adjusted Bomb Suit to properly reduce damage taken from explosives

The Menacing Mask item now only applies its unique partial sneak attack damage to attacks made with a light melee weapon. The Vital Striker perk now only applies its partial sneak attack damage to attacks with melee weapons

Nature’s Best Friend perk will now properly tame creatures

Lowering the skill and perk investment required for Nature’s Friend and Nature’s Best Friend. Duration of base tamed effect on Nature’s Friend is increased.

Makeshift Armorer perk requires more bits per armor value added. Certain recipes are also no longer loopable with their crafted item when broken down.

Minigun barrel mods are now purchasable at various mod vendors.

Serial Killer hearts no longer reset their max health bonus upon picking up a new one after loading a save

Oracle Laureate now correctly gives player a primer as loot

Ship pets that have been unlocked via promotions will now be usable right away, without needing to unlock other pets first

Burrowed crabbles no longer fall through the world during combat.

Fix for grass wind motion popping at distance

Adjusted foliage to properly sit on terrain

Improved foliage placement around caves in Paradise Island.

Adjusted grass clusters in Paradise Island overlands.

Terrain adjustments to Golden Ridge overlands

Improved geometry around caves in the Golden Ridge overlands

Adjusted geometry to prevent player from reaching out of bounds locations in Golden Ridge

Fixing rare puzzle out of bounds issue in Monastery

Improving Monastery Puzzle Interface Clarity

Pickable crystals no longer placed inside other geometry

Moved book that was clipping

Moved barnacles in Crabble Caves so they are no longer floating

Dematerializer Lockbox enables interactions when loading the Player Ship level if A Healthy Improvement is active but the dematerializer hasn’t been acquired.

Objectives from active quests no longer have a chance of disappearing in the HUD when a non-active quest updates.

Addressed issue where the player could not give Ormsby his ingredients via the transaction drawer.

Player will now properly be able to unholster weapon if their previously equipped one was removed after loading save.

Pop-up Gun no longer advertises killing you as a good idea to your friends.

Player can no longer access dialogue option with Sub Rosa if they do not have the required perk for it.

Replaced Display Case examinable with standard lockpick interaction

Required Info Not Found option on Montelli’s terminal no longer displays when its impossible to find the information.

Fixed issue where EARL switches would become unusable if the PC save/loaded during their reset animation

Drones in the Paradise Island power station will now properly leave their pods when the player loads a save in that area.

NPC should no longer get stuck in falling animation in Free Market Station

Addressed unique scenario where enemies would not attack player when hostile.

Addressed issue where player would die after loading a save in an elevator.

The following patch notes contains spoilers:

Fixed issue where if the player followed the specific order of going to Vox Relay, then completing The Saga of the Malfunctioning Mechanicals, they would be blocked from continuing The Brain Benders of Auntie’s Choice!

(Spoiler) Fixed an issue where it was possible to get Ruth’s conversation into a state where she would no longer have option to progress the An Equitable Arrangement quest

Ruth plays her introduction if the player has finished (Failed or Succeeded) the Equitable Arrangement quest. This fixes previous issues with quest turn-ins to Ruth.

(Spoiler) “A Way Back to the Light” quest should now properly complete after turning it in to Provost Coulter

(Spoiler) ‘Fiends in High Places’ now progresses in cases where saving/loading to deactivate/reactivate caused the Refinery encounter completion conditions to not evaluate correctly. After the Refinery bridge extends, killing remaining snipers will cause the encounter to complete and the quest to progress. If snipers have already been killed and the bridge has been extended, loading the save will cause the encounter to complete and the quest to progress.

Addressed issue where (Spoiler) “The Saboteur of Paradise” quest was not updating beyond “Explore Vox Relay”

(Spoiler) Updating The Saboteur of Paradise to properly reflect if player completed the DeVries in Fairfield objectives part of the quest before dropping Vox Relay

(Spoiler) Added a clearer path to convincing Charlton from Westport to leave for the bridge for For Whom The Bridge Tolls mission on Paradise Island.

Updated the beacon text for bringing Aza to the N-Ray Range to confirm the cultists there are dead to something more appropriate

Adjusted beacon radius to provide more clarity for quest at Praetor Grounding Station.

Commander Torres will now happily accept scrabbles and react to the events at the Vox, regardless of his location.

Major Issues and Crashes

Attempting to fix a crash on WinGDK build when initializing save game manager

The game will no longer crash when interrupting Facilitator Tilden’s bark dialogue via player interaction in Mental Refreshment.

Addressed a crash related to crowd NPCs

The game will no longer crash on rare occasions when the player dies from fall damage while simultaneously mounting a ladder.

Addressed a crash related to Ray Tracing

Latin American Spanish localization support for achievements on PS5

After visiting water reconditioning in Laplace’s Garden without having talked to the agent, they will properly direct the player to start the quest.

Elevator in (spoiler) Rift Lab is no longer inaccessible after combat ends.

Content & Quests

Players are able to loot the soldier corpse for a reward when dematerializing the examinable crabble corpse at the crabble fishery on Paradise Island

Fixed issue with quest trigger for Mysteries of the Mental Modulators firing when it shouldn’t

Companions no longer photobomb a conversation with Niles in the ship cargo bay.

Fixed issue with an NPC that wasn’t in the correct spot for a companion quest

Player controls are no longer frozen during extraction sequence in Cold Storage.

Audio Logs collected during the Deviations Under Duress quest correctly display the collected audio log count in the quest addendum pop-up

Companions will no longer freeze when trying to perform certain actions

Helen no longer photobombs the player when speaking on the intercom in Horizon Point Station landing pad.

Controlling for Convenience quest correctly requires the sample in order to progress and cannot be bypassed by not having the negotiator perk

Fixed issue where player could not pick up a second open bounty if they turned in the other previously on Golden Ridge

Updated Aza’s conversation to prevent players from being able to kick off her final quest by speaking to her after passing the point of no return by flying to the endgame level

“Improved messaging for if the player fails the Endpoint’s End mission.

Anais Bujold will now react via comms to the player getting caught on the experiment floor.”

Addressed issue with NPCs not sticking around after a quest

Marsol is no longer able to teleport to the rooftop of Scientician’s Surplus and enter a problematic state

Removed reference to cut content that was triggering an error.

Marisol now reacts to player failing her final companion quest.

Conversation with Inez about grafting parts no longer drops

An optional objective for ‘Saboteur of Paradise’ and lighting better indicate the control interface to redirect the Vox Relay away from Fairfield

An addendum to speak to Corbin now displays on the Explore Vox Relay objective of the Saboteur of Paradise if it was triggered on the Seek Assistance Infiltrating Vox Relay objective

Updated content so the courier at ACS Undisputed Claim that starts Inez’s second quest properly fails to show up if she was dismissed permanently

Updated scripting to prevent knock-on effects in the player ship for either dismissing Inez after receiving the courier’s message or for player who obtained the message after Inez’s dismissal before the fix above

Updated Inez’s conversations so the player can no longer dismiss her while on the ship if Ortiz’s recorded message is waiting to be played”

Ensuring main quest updates accordingly if player kills Milverstreet before getting De Vries info from him

Bell Tower switches in the Monastery no longer prevent interaction with nearby corpses or pickups

Vigilant Hogarth now responds properly if the player has entered the Vox

Improved Timing for Niles post combat barks in Tomb of the Matriarch

More player responses available in Inez conversations about Auntie’s Choice

The Cultist Leader’s warning distance is now more forgiving

Outer door now seals when starting the Archive Reactor fight

Improved power switch state logic in Rift Lab exterior

Indestructible barrel in Euphoria Automech Repair Center is now very destructible

Paradise Island Rift sequence persistence improvements

Improved Fairfield guard Patrols

Audio log in Auris Listening Post now correctly plays as an audio log rather than spatial audio

Fixed issue with an audio cartridge Quest Item that wasn’t present when it needed to be

Thessaly Falk should no longer appear in two places at once.

Improved save load persistence for monastery puzzle interactable

Fixed setup for audio log in Auris Listening Post

Improved Elevator presentation in rift device room

Fixed issue where Dragoon was unphased after having a part removed during a quest

Improving Rift Lab encounter access to player from within spawn room

Players no longer have to pass 2 skill checks to disable the Underlands turret.

Updating Monastery Directory Examinables for Clarity

Fixed issue with idle Janitor Mech NPC

During the Rivers Of Milk and Honey quest the beacon on the Oracle Laureate now disables when it is no longer relevant

Fixed issue with idle NPC

Fixed issue where drones on the ACS Undisputed Claim were aggro to the player when they shouldn’t be

Fixed issue where NPCs were incorrectly standing on a counter

Companions killing Marshall Corbin on Vox Relay are now considered as having been killed by the Player for various reactivity

Cleaned up examinable to avoid a confusing state it could get in

Protectorate soldiers can be lured onto the exposed panel in the locker room of the Skip Lab with distraction devices (it would be horrible if electricity was enabled while they’re on it)

Fixed issue where a beacon was showing up at the wrong time for a quest

Convinced Tristan to relax so that he no longer accuses you of crimes you have not committed.

Some of the Order of the Ascendants members were found to be having conversations with each other at very long distances on Cloister, this wasn’t part of the grand equation and has been addressed

Smoothed out the conversation flow if the player is engaging about compression coils quest objectives.

Fixed some cases where you couldn’t talk to companions while standing on an elevator.

Vigilant Hogarth now no longer sometimes refers to Marshal Corbin as if he were alive, if he died.

Corrected punctuation errors.

Addressed issue where an NPC was not going away after a quest

Improvements to waypoints and quest text. If not beginning a sentence or string, “de Vries” is the correct capitalization

Improving Fairfield crowd animation usage

Fixed issue with corpse display name being incorrect

Lucy the sick Crabble has been ingesting too much PurpleBerry Krunch – feeding her more will now be reflected visually.

Assuming he survived battle, Corbin exits Vox Relay after the failsafe is tripped

Added the ability to tell Marshal Donelson in the Euphoria Coast Automech Repair Facility that you’d already fixed the leak when you converse with him after the initial argument scene.

The following contains spoilers:

(Spoiler) Quest giver for Inez’s companion quest was incorrectly showing up when Inez was dead

(Spoiler) Addressed edge case for when a player gains Vox keycards from Euphoria Automech Repair Center. Player should no longer miss the Execution scene in the Vox Relay.

Combat & Systems Fixes

Fixed mine traps sometimes not damaging characters when triggered

Fixed Zyranium hazards not applying poison in some states

Characters no longer unexpectedly take explosive damage through walls or objects.

“Unknown Station” radio notification shows up consistently

Adjusted landscape heights for improved NPC pathing.

Companions will be able to keep up with the player better immediately following recruitment to the party.

Updating collision for smoother gameplay.

Gloop grenades no longer break conversations in some cases.

Added cover nodes for encounters that were previously missing them.

Burrowed crabbles no longer play loop animation or vfx when they are not moving

Player will no longer mimic reloads when entering the player ship with no ammo in the weapon

Characters will no longer make noises before they have been spawned into an encounter

In combat sneak attack (such as from the Vital Striker perk) now applies sneak attack correctly rather than first squaring your sneak attack multiplier

Fixed Thunderstruck projectile in third person.

Fixed certain cases where combat would not drop despite player being hidden

Improved camera framing during certain conversations.

Players can now sell to the comestible vendor in [REDACTED]

Updating a story-specific loading screen to show up at a more appropriate moment

Player will only throw one grenade instead of two when spamming the throw button.

The Consumerism flaw will now be offered more promptly for players who become eligible for it after already starting a game

The game should no longer pause when closing the inventory if DLSS-FG is enabled.

Companions will follow player through crouch tunnels.

NPCs ranged firing patterns now carryover their current firing progress when switching AI behaviors, and do not do so when it makes sense for the pattern to restart.

NPC corpses are now less likely to clip into objects.

Improved collision accuracy on crabble meat pickups

Fixed player being able to revive if they are falling to certain death but cancel with a different death cause

Armor shoulder pads no longer disappear when using alternate shoulder in 3P.

Player can no longer sprint while being mentally refreshed.

Fixed the collision settings for the goo created by the Dematerializer gun, it won’t block Player movement anymore.

Fixed some perks that require companions to be in the party activating when they are not in the party

Fixed a rare issue where the player didn’t die when they should have. (for example falling from high places)

Fixed an issue where reloading while burst firing caused weapons to temporarily become unresponsive

Prevent ship terminal beacon for quests from appearing on unused secret terminal

Fixed an issue where hold interaction audio was lingering when opening menus.

Flaws are now offered at the correct time

Fixed issue where ash left over from plasma critical hits did not move with moving platforms

Fixed an issue where weapons with Advanced Energy Modulator mod could skip animations in certain circumstances.

The Head Curator can no longer be lured out of the display case

Replaced Hammerclaw with a Bulletclaw to resolve Hammerclaw getting stuck during combat encounter.

Fixed an issue where Elevator doors were not closed properly.

Solved warping issues and made visual improvements to 3P Zyranium Automech Armor VFX

Preventing your VALERIE unit from ‘beep bop booping’ into Ladders if you have climbed it

Gary’s footprint sounds are now correct

Fixed a blending issue when companions crouch and put their weapon away at the same time.

Mine model will no longer become stuck on player if they interrupt throw animation with parkour.

Setting NPCs to more often sprint to cover instead of jog.

Fixed Vendor that allowed tossball card to be restocked

Updated level of detail settings on Protectorate Dragoons

Fixed floor shadow artifacts on companions during movement.

The Coagulant dispenser in Fairfield was incorrectly configured and let the player to create a second coagulant lite.

Companions no longer stand in awkward positions when conversations begin under certain conditions.

BunkerMechs now rotate their cannons to fire at their target while in combat

Shooting a grenade out of the air with a shotgun no longer counts multiple times for the “Waylaid Grenade” achievement/trophy

Force feedback effects will now work for the following weapons: Adrenaline-Edge MK3, Burst SMG, Emergency Stop, Repeating Rifle, Sentry Blade, Shock Assault Rifle, Zane’s Blade

Suppressionist now correctly benefits Last Whisper

Agatha no longer deals less damage when firing from ADS.

NPCs on Story, Hard, and Very Hard no longer take less or more non-physical damage type side-effects based on difficulty settings.

The Tinkerer perk now correctly reflects how much extra damage you get per point of Engineering.

Crabbles will now play locomotion VFX for crabble burrow attacks

Niles will now wait a bit between reminders about crafting ammo

Being Mentally Refreshed paves the way for new experiences

Tossball Winger no longer triggers for Distraction Devices

In certain cases, Aza’s inventory is no longer marked as stealing

Fixed an issue with the run animation when spinning around 180 degrees

Added additional mods to vending machines

Art

Removed access to out of bounds areas

Armor shoulder pads no longer disappear when using alternate shoulder in 3rd Person

Improved collision for better player pathing

Solved warping issues and made visual improvements to 3rd Person Zyranium Automech Armor VFX

Improved collision for better player and NPC pathing

Art improvements to misaligned assets

Improved quality of shadows in Horizon Point station.

Auntie Cleo’s monitors no longer have artifacts

Broken Crystal meshes now have correct material

Eliminated visually stretched textures

Improves collision to help with player pathing

Addressing gaps in the Cloister landscape

Improved shadowing in Alexandria Station floor

Reduced brightness intensity of some lights in Golden Ridge

Addressed pop-in on Cloister’s frosted glass when see at a distance

Improved exposure shifts when traveling from the inside of a building to the outside

Removed access to out of bonds areas

Flashlight improvements in third person

Art improvements to misaligned secondary structures

Art improvements to eliminate visual flickering issues within Paradise Island

Art improvements to eliminate visual flickering issues within Cloister

Art improvements to collision on rocks

Art improvements to eliminate visual flickering issues within Golden Ridge

Art improvements to eliminate visual flickering issues within Praetor

Smoothed out landscape to improve player pathing.

Art improvements to Cloister

Revising asset placement for optimal player viewing.

Art improvements to Paradise Island

Art improvements to Cloister’s overlands

Animation

Fixed issue where player was able to obtain items behind glass casing.

Crowd characters now ignore old corpses just like everyone else.

Addressed issue where using the AutoDoc right after using the Inhaler will cause the animations to not play properly.

Player can no longer sneak attack enemies through glass.

Reduce crowd avoidance radius to reduce awkward back and forth dancing.

Fixed Thunderstruck projectile in third person.

Fixed Dagmar occasionally looking at ceiling during conversation.

Move companions out of the way when speaking to Rollo Nast

Scoped guns will no longer get stuck on player’s chest when holstered.

Player will only throw one grenade instead of two when spamming the throw button.

Player no longer gets stuck with movement not respecting input after combat pivot

Distraction device shouldn’t show up anymore if you cancel the animation in 1st Person and switch to 3rd Person

Fixed player being able to revive if they are falling to certain death but cancel with a different death cause

When doing a full body animation it should not rotate the lower body anymore and then slide back

Weapon no longer rotates when leaving throwable animation state in 3rd Person

Fix weapon-based body idle issue when exiting conversation with an equipped weapon

Adjusted reloading to look more natural

Shooting will no longer interrupt medical animation

Player arm doesn’t freak out anymore after sliding into a forced cinematic or conversation

Sentry ankles no longer completely disappear at a standing distance

Fixed a blending issue when companions crouch and put their weapon away at the same time.

Removing a slide on Niles when HPS landing pad conversation starts.

Mine model will no longer become stuck on player if they interrupt throw animation with parkour.

Setting NPCs to more often sprint to cover instead of jog.

Fixing some gun sliding issue on Landing Pad Conversation in Horizon Point Station.

Fixed Inez’s scoliosis so she reloads her weapon in cover without breaking her spine.

Updated level of detail settings on Protectorate Dragoons

Adjustments have been made for the slide so throwables look better

There should be no sudden shift anymore when you jump in non-combat

No pop anymore when combat state changes in crouch

The bredknife now plays knife animations instead of sword animations

Made an adjustment so it looks better going from sprint to ADS

Allow characters to overlap a bit more when trying to avoid intersecting to reduce the amount of left-right movement.

Prevented second companion from standing in awkward places during Marisol quest conversation.

Adjusted the framing for the conversation in Golden Ridge with Wojtek so that character is framed more clearly on camera.

Player no longer plays 2h animation when quick turning while unarmed in 3rd Person

Adjusting timing on keycard interaction when using Willard’s Terminal

NC pivots should not over rotate anymore

The inhaler and the N-Ray gadget animation now work when you are holding ADS in P3P

Player head now looks forward when you stand still and look at your character

Adjusted Fades before events that play out in Vox Relay.

Glued shoulder pads back onto our 2-handed handgun users so they no longer fly.

Adjusted the blend spaces so there is less sliding when we tilt slowly on the controller

Added audio to long burst first raise

Removed access to out of bonds areas

Resolved issue where Voice of the Refugees would stop looking at player while she was speaking to them mid conversation.

First raise audio should not play anymore if you do a first raise and then go into crouch in p3p

Adjusted quick melee for the 2-handed pistol

Removed possibility of seeing some full screen effects on player ship when you should not be able to see them.

Added a slight delay to the second Melee Heavy attack when spamming attack button in 3P

Removed slight wobble when player holds 2-handed power attack

Flashlight improvements in 3rd Person

Equip animations are playing if you swap weapons during sliding

Cleaned up some cinematic fades and UI visibility during Tristan’s companion quest

Adjust collision on Science Interactable to be more reliable to shoot around.

Slightly toned-down lower body movement when you would jump while you are in combat

Adjusted mine throw blending so it looks more natural

Added some shoulder movement when you aim up, so it should look more natural

Adjusted setup of Main Menu Moon Man’s leg bolts for certain outfits.

The following contains spoilers:

(Spoiler) Updated animations during critical cinematic sequence on Greater Tranquility Station

UI/UX

Updating Widescreen presentation on the End Slides

Polish and Russian Translation updated for the term “Cosmetics“

Players can no longer access the HDR Calibration menu during Conversations

Steam Deck will not show keyboard icons unless an external keyboard is being used

Protecting a potential crash in the post-tutorial character creation screen

Improved visual presentation of Palm Greaser perk when used for conversational bribes.

Totals for all ammo types now display correctly in the toolbelt and its associated tooltip.

Items sold on the vendor screen no longer have ‘new item’ pips

The default buy amount is now 50% of what is affordable, rather than 100%.

The crafting screen will now show the correct value for the current number of inhaler charges.

Item tooltip now updates properly on item transfer screen.

Notification pop-ups should no longer show a white square when looking at signposts

Selling all Junk keeps current items visible on Vendor Screen

Updating hierarchy and fill settings of the description entries in the Codex Journal to prevent issues seen with overlapping header/body text

Touch screen works properly on handheld devices

In the Quest Items tab of the inventory, the “Inspect” button will only show up for Quest Items that are examinable, or that have descriptions that are too long to display without a pop-up.

Fixed Archivist Noelani’s text not advancing for a specific ending to her conversation.

When the setting “Show Base Item Stats” is off, grenades will properly scale their reported damage based on the Explosives skill

Save/Load Menu will properly update the list position after deleting a previous Save game

Leaving the Load Menu will now restart the Moon Man Conversation an appropriate number of times

Cleaning up formatting of Addendums and Optional presentation in the Journal and Quest Log

Ensuring Main Menu Options reappear when leaving the Load Menu and restarting the Conversation

Hovered Map entries no longer present ‘Next’ when unable to provide that functionality

Addressing edge case seen where conversation history might flicker when it is on the cusp of needing a scrollbar

Color picker dropdowns are now exclusive to each other in Settings

Audio

Pump Station is now x% more electrifying in tight vents

Bridge sound always plays when lowering

“Unknown Station” radio notification shows up consistently

Exploration music increases in intensity when near hostile characters outside of combat.

Attractions in Matriarch’s Tomb now with improved audio systems.

Characters will no longer make noises before they have been spawned into an encounter

Added missing sounds to Marisol/Svoboda cut scene

“Added ducking behavior to Player Radio so that it ducks in conversation state and

extended range of attenuation on the dudes stranded in the lift”

Skip drive ambience improvements

The notification for when a new radio station is available is now limited to only newly discovered stations

Curator in the tube, now with even more tube.

Improved radio music shuffling by having it remember song history through a fast travel

Added audio to long burst first raise

Sound effects will no longer cut out while idling near a wall

The following contains spoilers: