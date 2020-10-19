The Outer Worlds: Nintendo Switch Patch Will Update Visuals and More

✖

Developer Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is set to receive a patch for the Nintendo Switch version of the title later this week on October 21st. While the full extent of the changes are not yet known, one very specific large update has been revealed: its visuals. The official social media account for the video game shared a look at what The Outer Worlds players can expect on the Nintendo Switch when it drops.

While the video game has largely been praised, the Switch port was notoriously rough, in a word. The downgrade for other consoles and PC felt fairly significant, and while this was across the board, the most impactful of these changes were visual in nature. If the Switch version is getting basically nothing more than a major visual update, it would still go a long way.

The Board is excited to announce that employees on the Nintendo Switch platform can expect to see a patch reach their device on Oct 21st! We are also recruiting new employees to join us on the Halcyon Colony, so get ready to take advantage of a sale on the Switch on Oct 22nd! pic.twitter.com/1efUFBNWsv — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 16, 2020

More details on what is included in the Nintendo Switch patch will be released soon, but for now, you can enjoy this image showing off some of the visual changes. — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 16, 2020

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is set to release on Steam, specifically, later this week. No official sequel has been announced as of yet, though the first piece of story DLC recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Here's a snippet from ComicBook.com's official review of The Outer Worlds from when it released last year:

"The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game. The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist."

What do you think of The Outer Worlds? Are you excited about the update to the Nintendo Switch version? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!