Outlast 2 Adding a New Story Mode, Including Deleted Scenes

When Outlast 2 was first announced, it was surrounded by controversy in certain areas. Australia refused to classify the game for its sexual violence, including a very graphic seen that implied violent sexual assault during “a ritualistic orgy.” Due to the backlash there and a few other places, the developers behind the horror title decided to make the necessary changes to make sure the game saw an eventual release. Now, it looks like we might be seeing some of that cut footage … though probably not all of it.

A new Story Mode is coming that will still let you die, but will decrease the amount of enemies players will encounter while also nerfing them a bit for a more casual experience. It’s not the “Easy Modes” other games have been adding that eliminates the threats in-game entirely, but it does allow players that are genuinely interested in the narrative of Outlast 2 to enjoy what’s being delivered at a less brutal pace.

With the upcoming update, there will be “minimum changes” to the story, though talk of some of those deleted scenes making in onto the game have been a center focus with the team discussing re-insertion, “Also, we’ve taken the opportunity to reinsert some of the things we had to remove from the original game in order to get an M rating. These changes are not drastic in our opinion and do not impact gameplay, but they had to be made to avoid an Adult Only rating.” We doubt will see that scene but it will be interested to compare the differences between the story then and the story now.

Outlast 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more about the game:

Outlast 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed survival horror game Outlast. Set in the same universe as the first game, but with different characters and a different setting, Outlast 2 is a twisted new journey into the depths of the human mind and its dark secrets.

Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town, deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you’re right in the thick of it.

You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. The two of you are investigative journalists willing to take risks and dig deep to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch.

You’re following a trail of clues that started with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe.

The investigation has lead you miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness so deep that no one could shed light upon it, and a corruption so profound that going mad may be the only sane thing to do.