Overcooked 2 Gets a New Gameplay Trailer

A new Overcooked 2 trailer has been released that shows off some fast-paced gameplay, preorder incentives, and more.
The multiplayer cooking game is scheduled to be out on August 7, but if you preorder it before then, you’ll receive some extra content to get you started. The “Too Many Cooks” pack features unicorns, monkeys, and more to give players five different bonus chefs to play as while they’re shuffling through the kitchen mayhem. Team 17’s multiplatform game sends players-turned-chefs back to the Onion Kingdom once again to save it through the power of cooking tasty meals.
“Overcooked 2 is serving up more culinary chaos with an extra helping of five delicious pre-order chefs!” a description of the game reads. “With these culinary creatures there is no such thing as too many cooks. Remember, the Onion Kingdom’s fate rests in your hands, so grab your apron, gather your squad and prepare to cook up a storm and save the day!”
If you played the first Overcooked, the gameplay scenes will look somewhat familiar to you, but if you haven’t, you’ll notice that this isn’t your normal diner dash game. With stages that move and environmental hazards doing their best to stop you from delivering your dishes to hungry patrons, Overcooked and soon Overcooked 2 are cooking games that’ll test even the best of relationships.
Instead of going up against spaghetti monsters in this sequel, players will face off this time against undead bread that are fittingly called The Unbread. The Onion King calls upon players once again to save the kingdom with up to four players participating in the multiplayer action.
Those multiplayer partners can also meet up online in Overcooked 2, a first for the series. The online multiplayer component is just one of the new features in the game, more of which are seen below courtesy of the Team 17 site’s breakdown.
- Online multiplayer! For the first time you can cook up a storm with up to four players in both local and online multiplayer!
- Throwing! Throwing is now an official game mechanic, allowing you to toss ingredients to your fellow chefs or even straight into the pan/blender/onto the floor!
- New level mechanics! Overcooked 2 sees the introduction of new game mechanics including moving walkways, controllable platforms and even portals!
- Dynamic levels! Throwing you from the frying pan and into the fire, dynamic levels will change around you, offering a new challenge to overcome as the recipes and levels themselves change!
- Interactive world map! As you drive, sail and soar your way around the map in the Onion King’s amphibious air bus you will open up new areas using hidden buttons around the world!
- Kitchens! From the neon lights of a sushi restaurant to the bubbling pots of a Wizard school kitchen, there are plenty of places to cook up a storm in Overcooked 2!
- Recipes! From spaghetti to sushi and pancakes to pizza, recipes both old and new will need to be cooked to perfection (or at least not burnt to a crisp!) New recipes mean new ingredients and new equipment so even the most well-seasoned Overcooked players will be challenged!
- Chefs! Overcooked 2 introduces a whole host of new of chefs to play in the kitchen including an eagle, mouse, beaver and what kitchen is complete without an octopus!