Overcooked 2 Gets a New Gameplay Trailer

A new Overcooked 2 trailer has been released that shows off some fast-paced gameplay, preorder incentives, and more.

The multiplayer cooking game is scheduled to be out on August 7, but if you preorder it before then, you’ll receive some extra content to get you started. The “Too Many Cooks” pack features unicorns, monkeys, and more to give players five different bonus chefs to play as while they’re shuffling through the kitchen mayhem. Team 17’s multiplatform game sends players-turned-chefs back to the Onion Kingdom once again to save it through the power of cooking tasty meals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Overcooked 2 is serving up more culinary chaos with an extra helping of five delicious pre-order chefs!” a description of the game reads. “With these culinary creatures there is no such thing as too many cooks. Remember, the Onion Kingdom’s fate rests in your hands, so grab your apron, gather your squad and prepare to cook up a storm and save the day!”

If you played the first Overcooked, the gameplay scenes will look somewhat familiar to you, but if you haven’t, you’ll notice that this isn’t your normal diner dash game. With stages that move and environmental hazards doing their best to stop you from delivering your dishes to hungry patrons, Overcooked and soon Overcooked 2 are cooking games that’ll test even the best of relationships.

Instead of going up against spaghetti monsters in this sequel, players will face off this time against undead bread that are fittingly called The Unbread. The Onion King calls upon players once again to save the kingdom with up to four players participating in the multiplayer action.

Those multiplayer partners can also meet up online in Overcooked 2, a first for the series. The online multiplayer component is just one of the new features in the game, more of which are seen below courtesy of the Team 17 site’s breakdown.