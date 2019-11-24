Blizzard Reveals New Overwatch 2 Campaign Details

The big difference between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 will be the latter’s PvE story campaign, which Blizzard says will be similar in length and scope to other AAA shooter campaigns. That said, since Blizzard revealed the game at BlizzCon 2019, details about the sequel have slowly but surely been surfacing, especially about this new story campaign. For example, we now know the campaign will unravel across the perspectives of multiple characters. In other words, you won’t just be choosing one hero and playing as them through the whole thing. The campaign will force players to play as a variety of characters, presumably the series’ bigger, more prominent faces.

Of course, each hero will have a different perspective on what happened and what is happening, which will naturally add layers to the narrative. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some division among heroes via these varying different perspectives. Turmoil within is a pretty standard narrative tool after all.

Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t divulge many further details on this, but that will likely change the closer we get to the game’s release. Meanwhile, if you want to play the campaign, you will need to cop the sequel. While Overwatch 2 and the first game will share the same PvP content, the campaign is exclusive to the former.

Overwatch 2 is in develpoment for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s suspected next-gen versions — aka PS5 and Xbox Scarlett versions — are also in the pipeline, though, for now, Blizzard isn’t commenting on this.

For more news, rumors, media, and information on the upcoming Blizzard game, be sure to take a gander at all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Blizzard:

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe. Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

