Overwatch 2 Responds to Twitch Beta Drops Not Working

Yesterday, fans had an opportunity to receive a guaranteed invitation to the Overwatch 2 PvP closed beta by streaming four hours of Twitch. It seems that a number of players have received the Twitch Drop, but have been unable to redeem it. Blizzard Entertainment has now addressed the issue on Twitter, stating that it seems to be caused by players that have not linked their Battle.net and Twitch accounts. Those that have already done so should now have access to the beta, though it seems some players might still be waiting for Blizzard to finish processing license grants.

Blizzard's Tweets about the issue can be found embedded below.

https://t.co/BRTOHYtoKm has instructions



For those players who have linked their accounts already, we expect to complete processing license grants in the next hour. Thank you for your patience.



(2/2) — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 28, 2022

Hopefully, those that have earned access to the beta will be able to get in quickly! Despite Blizzard's assurances, it seems there are still reports from players that have been unable to gain access, even after linking their accounts. There's been a lot of anticipation surrounding the beta, and players are ready to see what the sequel has to offer. While Overwatch 2 seems like it will have a lot of similarities to the first game, there are also a number of notable changes. It remains to be seen whether these changes will be for the better, but those that get access to the beta will be able to judge for themselves!

Unfortunately, Overwatch fans on console will have to continue waiting, as the closed beta is only accessible to players on PC. At this time, Blizzard has made no announcement about a console beta, but hopefully that will happen at some point in the future. Overwatch is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC. Given the large userbase the game has on those platforms, it's hard to imagine Blizzard won't offer a similar opportunity. For now, fans will just have to wait and see! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch 2 right here.

Are you hoping to check out the closed beta for Overwatch 2? Have you been struggling with the Twitch drop?