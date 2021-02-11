Overwatch 2 Fans Disappointed Following BlizzCon News

✖

Today, Blizzard revealed the schedule for BlizzCon 2021, and in turn, left Overwatch 2 fans looking forward to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game disappointed. As part of the BlizzCon 2021 schedule, Blizzard has revealed that both Diablo and World of Warcraft are getting two panels: a "What's Next" panel and a "Deep Dive" panel. Of course, this suggests there will be plenty to share about both series. Unfortunately for Overwatch fans, Overwatch 2 is getting neither of these panels.

What Overwatch 2 is getting a "Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2" panel, which could provide some interesting tidbits but on the surface level sure sounds less interesting than a "Deep Dive" panel and "What's Next" panel.

That said, the disappointment doesn't end here. Diablo, World of Warcraft, and more are also getting a Q&A Session featuring developers on the series. Do you know what Overwatch 2 isn't getting? A Q&A Session featuring developers on the game.

On the surface level, all of this suggests that Overwatch 2 will be far from the focus of the event, and as you would expect, this has left fans of the hero-based shooter a bit less excited for the event.

That said, while all of this is disappointing, it's actually not very surprising. Recently, Blizzard confirmed the game isn't releasing anytime soon. Meanwhile, a worrying rumor from earlier in the year about the sequel and its development is seemingly coming true. 2022 was a frustrating year for Overwatch fans looking forward to the sequel, and it sounds like 2021 may be equally frustrating as well.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or even a release window. Further, there's also been no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For more coverage on the game, its predecessor, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: