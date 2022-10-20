Overwatch 2 Reveals When Disabled Heroes Will Return, Removes Map From Rotation

The launch of Overwatch 2 has seen a variety of headaches for players, and huge problems that developer Blizzard has been forced to address. Last week came word from Blizzard that two heroes had been disabled from the game due to errors and bugs, plucking Bastion out of all Overwatch 2 modes with Torbjorn also unavailable in others. The removal of the two heroes was said to be a result of "a few bugs in their ability kits." Blizzard has now confirmed when the two characters will return, but in doing so announced that now one of the game's map has been removed from rotation.

On the official Blizzard forums, Overwatch 2's community manager revealed that escort map Junkertown has been "temporarily disabled" from "all queues." The removal of the map is reportedly "due to a bug that was causing graphic performance issues." Blizzard confirmed that they intend to have the map ready for redeployment in the game's queues during their next planned update of the title on Tuesday, October 25th. The return of Junkertown on that date will also be when Blizzard will reintroduce Torbjorn and Bastion into the game.

News that Junkertown has been disabled and that Bastion or Torbjörn won't return for six more days was, as expected, met with ridicule by some sections of the player base. "How many bugs is this game gonna have?" One user wrote in reply on the forums. "Almost as if it was rushed or something." On Twitter user replied, "FIRST BASTION NOW AN ENTIRE TOWN 😭" Despite the negging by some, Overwatch 2's player base in the first ten days reportedly crossed over 25 million players.

Overwatch 2 is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While it appears that there will be an adjustment to Zarya in Total Mayhem as part of a major patch releasing October 25th, no further balance changes for heroes are expected until Season 2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel video game right here.