Overwatch 2 First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard officially announced Overwatch 2, which at the moment doesn’t have platforms or a release date, but sounds like it could be releasing in the near future. That said, what we do have is the sequel’s first ever gameplay trailer. And as you can see in the trailer, the sequel features new co-op missions, new story content, new PvP content, new hero designs, new heroes, and much more. Below, you can read a bit more about it, courtesy of an official pitch from Blizzard itself:

“Overwatch 2 is the globe-spanning sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based game, building upon the original’s battle-honed foundation and carrying forward everything players have earned into a new era of epic competition and team play,” reads an official pitch of the sequel from Blizzard. “Square off against rivals in PvP modes, and explore the Overwatch universe firsthand in all new, fully cooperative missions that challenge the world’s heroes to team up, power up, and take on an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe.”

Answer the call. Overwatch 2 builds on the award-winning foundation of epic competitive play, and challenges the world’s heroes to team up, power up, and take on an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe. Learn more: https://t.co/XhKgOJGPNV pic.twitter.com/vdPIDH6UNk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 1, 2019

Stand Together. Watch the Overwatch 2 Announcement Cinematic: ZERO HOUR! Learn more: https://t.co/XhKgOJGPNV pic.twitter.com/SWtseKYNzf — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 1, 2019

