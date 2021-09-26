Overwatch 2 Reveals Major Changes to Bastion

While it was officially announced by Blizzard Entertainment at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 has been rather quiet over the past two years since then. Of late, however, the developers have been offering up more information than ever about what to expect from the upcoming sequel when it does eventually release. This weekend, for example, Blizzard revealed a host of changes coming to Sombra with Overwatch 2 — and also Bastion.

Notably, Bastion’s kit no longer includes the Self-Repair ability and instead fires a projectile as an alternate fire that can bounce and stick to players. His normal weapon now has no spread and a reduced fire rate, and he no longer goes into a tank mode with his Ultimate and instead becomes a mortar of sorts.

And while those are major changes, perhaps the biggest is the change to sentry form. In Overwatch 2, he can also move when transformed into a sentry at a reduced speed and it has a cooldown. As it stands, the new Bastion will have a 10-second cooldown after swapping to a new form. You can check out the new changes in action for yourself below:

Bastion changes coming to Overwatch 2



⏩ Move while in sentry form

💣 New ultimate: Artillery Strike

💥 New ability: Tactical Grenade

🧢 Cap-tivating new look

And more… pic.twitter.com/Jp4NGom4JO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2021

Boo doo boo doo!



All new ability updates for Bastion coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/1Y9eMdHtpi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2021

As with other characters, Overwatch 2 will also feature a new look for Bastion that was previously revealed. Bastion in Overwatch 2 is a bit sleeker and more modern, and perhaps most importantly, he’s got a hat now. Yes, they gave the robot a hat. Other than that, it would appear that Bastion is more or less the same sort of character that people came to know and love in the original Overwatch, just updated.

Overwatch 2 will most likely eventually release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It remains unclear exactly when it might release, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Overwatch 2 so far? What do you make of the major changes to a number of Overwatch characters like Bastion?