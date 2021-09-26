Overwatch 2 Sombra Changes Being Met With Backlash

Blizzard has announced it’s making some changes to Sombra for Overwatch 2, and the announcement is being met with backlash. During Overwatch League, Blizzard finally provided a deep dive on Sombra and how she will be different in Overwatch 2 compared to the game’s predecessor. As you may know, in the current Overwatch meta, Sombra is one of the most popular characters to use, and that’s because she’s one of the game’s best characters to use. Yet, oddly enough, it appears Blizzard has buffed the character.

For example, in Overwatch 2, she can reveal hacked targets through walls and her hacks no longer remove stealth. Complimenting this is a reduction in cooldown to her hack and now she also deals more damage to hacked targets. In other words, she’s being buffed, and this isn’t sitting well with many fans. The changes won’t make Sombra better at 1v1s, but they will make her especially effective at dealing with tanks, and this is key because in Overwatch 2 team sizes have been reduced from six to five and will limit teams to a single tank character.

“I know there will be other changes and new heroes, but this is one of the most overkitted designs in the entire game now,” said one fan. “I can’t even imagine a scenario where you wouldn’t pick her. “So you guys basically made her even more f*****g broken,” added another fan.

The backlash hasn’t been limited to random fans on Twitter either. Many pros and streamers aren’t impressed with the changes. That said, there are some nerfs countering all of this. For example, Sombra’s hacking no longer disables abilities and her ultimate doesn’t destroy shields. Whether this will be enough to balance the character, remains to be seen. Right now, it sounds like she will be as effective as she is in OW1, if not more, but we won’t know until we get our hands on the game.

Sombra changes coming to Overwatch 2



👀 Reveal hacked targets thru walls

👩‍💻 Hack no longer removes stealth

⌛ Hack cooldown reduced

💥 Deal more dmg to hacked targets

And more… pic.twitter.com/Ty3vJqAli9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2021

All new ability updates for Sombra coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/Z678niEUb5 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2021





Overwatch 2 is in development for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions haven’t been announced, nor has a release date. That said, it’s safe to assume the game is coming to this trio of consoles and the current expectation is this will happen sometime in 2022.