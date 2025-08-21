Blizzard May Have Just Accidentally Leaked a New Overwatch 2 Hero

Before Marvel Rivals burst onto the scene, there was Overwatch 2. This free-to-play, team-based shooter from Blizzard comes with a futuristic spin. Part of the game’s appeal is its ever-expanding roster of playable characters, which keeps gameplay fresh even two years after the game’s release. Blizzard recently showed off a new water-based character, Wuyang, with a free trial ahead of his Season 18 release. But now, a new trailer for the hero has been revealed early, and it might hint at the next new hero after Wuyang.

X user and Overwatch account @OverwatchNaeri shared a new trailer that was posted to the Chinese Overwatch 2 channel. The animated trailer mainly focuses on Wuyang, who players already know will fully join in the game on August 26th. However, another character features prominently in the trailer alongside Wuyang, so we might have just seen our next new character to be revealed after Wuyang – his sister, Anran.

New Animated Overwatch 2 Trailer Could Reveal Next New Hero

Overwatch 2 New Hero Wuyang Animation Revealed ⚠️



Ahead of its reveal at Gamescom, it was revealed on the official CN #Overwatch2 channel. pic.twitter.com/pkTD4ioe58 — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) August 21, 2025

Though the trailer opens with the now-familiar face of Wuyang, a second hero soon appears. Wuyang’s sister, Anran, features heavily in the trailer as well. In the end of the video, she seemingly decides to join Overwatch alongside her brother. This suggests that Anran may well be another new character following Wuyang’s arrival at the start of Overwatch 2 Season 18 on August 26th.

Whereas Wuyang is heavily associated with the element of water, his sister Anran looks to be a fire-based fighter. The pair is giving off serious Avatar: The Last Airbender vibes, and fans are here for it. The trailer is in Chinese, but the trailer’s official debut is slated for Gamescom. So, it’s possible that version will be in English when it is officially revealed at the conference in Cologne.

As of now, Overwatch 2 has not officially confirmed Anran as a new playable hero. It’s also unclear when she could be added, if bringing Anran into the game is indeed what’s being hinted at here. New heroes aren’t added to Overwatch 2 as frequently as in many other hero fighters. Typically, the release schedule sees one new hero every other season. So, with Wuyang slotted for Season 18, it could be a while until his sister debuts in the game.

Anran is the latest of many potential heroes teased in animations and comics related to Overwatch 2. In fact, many fans expect to see Knight Lady added next, as Hero 45, with Anran potentially becoming Hero 46 down the line. With games like Marvel Rivals keeping a fast pace on new hero additions compared to Overwatch 2, it’s also possible that Blizzard wants to try and keep the ball rolling by teasing new heroes more frequently. Whether that means they’ll actually add said heroes more often than has been typical remains to be seen. For now, all we know is that this trailer features Anran alongside her brother.

Are you hoping Anran is coming to Overwatch 2 after seeing her in action in this new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!