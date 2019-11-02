Overwatch 2 Reveals New Looks for 7 Heroes

Today, during BlizzCon, Blizzard announced Overwatch 2, a follow-up to 2016’s Overwatch, Blizzard’s popular hero-shooter. During the announcement, Blizzard confirmed the sequel will have multiple new heroes, but of course it will also have its heroes from the first game. So far, it’s revealed seven of these heroes, all of which have new updated designs. Some of them, like Mercy, aren’t that noticeable. Meanwhile, others, like Genji, look noticeably different. Of course, none of the changes are drastic — they all still largely look the same — but they do look a bit more sleek and modern.

Anyway, below — courtesy of OverwatchNaeri — you can check out the new designs for the seven heroes alongside their old designs for the sake of comparison. Of the new designs, I think I like Genji’s the most, but that may just be because it’s the most different from the original. Helmet-less Reinhardt is pretty awesome too.

Overwatch2 Old vs New Hero Modelling Designs. #BlizzCon #BlizzCon2019 오버워치1 모습과 오버워치2 영웅들의 달라진 모습 및 그래픽 비교https://t.co/7AmOGuWEwJ pic.twitter.com/OIyIhBJWyk — Naeri x 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) November 2, 2019

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

