Overwatch 2 Reportedly Has Four New Unannounced Heroes

According to a new report, Overwatch 2 has four new unannounced heroes the previous game didn’t, not including Sojourn, who has been confirmed playable, or Echo, who’s suspected to also be in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game as well. The report comes way of Game Informer, who recently visited the office of Blizzard and was shown a special Overwatch 2 presentation. According to the outlet, they had 13 updated hero designs, with Doomfist the most recent to get the re-design treatment. In addition to being shown these redesigns, the outlet was also teased about the new heroes.

More specifically, during a special presentation, an image of four silhouettes for brand-new characters was shown off. According to Game Informer, three of the four silhouettes were for female characters, with the male character holding what looked like a crooked staff, suggesting they are some type of wizard, warlock, or voodoo priest. That said, the most grabbing of these four characters was one of the female-looking characters with short hair and what looked like some type of small critter next to her coming up to her knees. According to the outlet, the critter looked like a fennec fox, but with longer ears and an aggressive stance rather than a cuddly one. It also had a pointy tail. Meanwhile, the hero herself wielded a giant four-sided weapon that looks like it could be a melee weapon.

Unfortunately, this where the details dry up. Now, it’s unclear if these four plus Sojourn (and maybe Echo) are the only new characters. If so, that would mean the sequel is getting 5-6 new characters, which seems a little light. That said, it’s possible this is all Blizzard has at the moment.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date.