New Overwatch 2 PvP Gameplay Footage Arriving Next Week

Announced in a new "Developer Update" video today, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller confirmed that fans can expect to see more of the highly-anticipated sequel in just a few short days. While Blizzard has shown off some new looks at Overwatch 2 in the past, the portion that the studio will be focusing on next week will center entirely around the game's PvP offering.

"We've been hard at work on Overwatch 2 and we'd like to share some of what we have been doing with all of you," Keller said in the video that you can find above. "So on May 20, the Overwatch and Overwatch League teams will be putting together a live stream where we'll talk more about the PvP side of the game."

Keller went on to specifically say that this live stream will feature multiple members from the team at Blizzard as they "play through new maps and talk about some of the philosophy behind changes to Overwatch 2's PvP." He also stressed that everything that will be shown is very much still a work in progress. In addition, the footage that will be shown next week isn't the last of the game that we'll see in the near future. Keller stressed that more of Overwatch 2's PvP will be highlighted "later in the year".

Although Overwatch 2 was spotlighted back at BlizzCon earlier on in 2021, this will be our first extensive look at the project in quite some time. And while that's exciting on its own, it sounds like Blizzard is still trying to keep expectations in check. This doesn't sound like a stream in which the studio will announce any plans for launch or reveal next-gen iterations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It's more likely that we'll hear more on these topics down the road.

Will you be watching this new Overwatch 2 presentation for yourself next week? And if so, what are you hoping to see shown off in this new footage? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.