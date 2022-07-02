Overwatch 2 Removes "Anti-Homeless Architecture" From Map

Blizzard has made changes to Overwatch 2 map Midtown following a fan request that pointed out the "anti-homeless architecture" featured in the map. Thanks to the ongoing OW2 Beta, the Blizzard game is back under the microscope. Under this microscope, players have found plenty wrong with the game, primarily with Symmetra and Mercy, both of which are suffering from balance issues. That said, while most arguing about the game's various characters and whether they need a buff or a nerf, one player noticed a small detail on the map Midtown.

Taking to Twitter, one player pointed "the anti-homeless architecture of the benches in Midtown," which made them feel "super bummed." For those that don't know: there are certain benches designed so that they can't be slept on comfortably. And one of these designs is in the map Midtown, or was, as Blizzard has since changed the benches so they no longer boast this design.

"This was great feedback," said a developer on the game, confirming the motivation behind the change. "Also, we decided early on in the map story development that Overwatch's NY offers free, safe housing for people. Some of this is in the map VO, with further details planned for later. 'How we hope the world will be' is a big part of our story development."

Thank you SO much to the Overwatch team for deciding to change this!! Its honestly overall a small change but it goes a long way. ♥ You guys rock https://t.co/6bjUS5x3iT pic.twitter.com/F7a5y5iX0m — 🏩ClearTogether💙💛🏳️‍🌈 (@ClearTogether) June 29, 2022

As you would expect, many fans have praised Blizzard for the change, while others have been less than receptive to the change. Whatever the case, if you noticed that the benches look a little bit different in Midtown lately it's because they are a little bit different.

This was great feedback.



Also, we decided early on in the map story development that Overwatch's NY offers free, safe housing for people. Some of this is in the map VO, with further details planned for later.



"How we hope the world will be" is a big part of our story dev. — Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie 💙 (@GavinEtc) June 29, 2022

Overwatch 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Currently in Beta, it's scheduled to release on October 4, 2022 via Early Access.

For more coverage on the hero shooter sequel -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or peruse the links right below: