Overwatch 2 Fans Furious Over Beta Issues
Overwatch 2 has begun its public beta but it is experiencing some issues, much to the frustration of those who paid to get in. Overwatch 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 given the immense love for the first game. Although there's been some debate over whether or not Overwatch 2 should've just been an update or expansion to the original game, it still means we're getting a wealth of new Overwatch content and that's always a good thing. Blizzard has already outlined the first year or so of Overwatch 2 content with a roadmap and confirmed the sequel will "replace" the first game, so fans should expect to migrate to the new version. The sequel is also expected to introduce a PvE mode after launch, something that will add some variety to Overwatch 2.
Although Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play at launch, players can pre-order a bundle that gives them guaranteed access to the "open beta" amongst other goodies that will be available in the full game. Sadly, a lot of people have been encountering issues with getting into the beta since it began, though it appears to be loosening up at the time of writing. As of right now, Overwatch 2's beta is only available through this bundle or by being invited by Blizzard. Still, it seems like servers are getting hit quite hard and players are unable to get into games and are met with error screens instead.
Overwatch 2's current beta is the first chance console players will have to go hands-on with the game after a previous beta was reserved for PC users. As of right now, this open beta is scheduled to last until July 18th, but it could be extended if additional testing is necessary. This is a rather lengthy beta period and one that seems to be used to actually test the game, rather than offer what is essentially a demo a few weeks prior to release like some other games do.
Overwatch 2 will release on October 4th, 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Are you going to play the Overwatch 2 beta? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.
People Are Angry About The Beta Rollout
prevnext
I love paying money for a game i already own to get beta access and getting this garbage... #PS5Share, #Overwatch2Beta pic.twitter.com/LfkHzwkmWF— Party Gandalf (@Paulusthebrave) June 28, 2022
Probably Not Worth Paying For
prevnext
So glad I paid for instant access to the overwatch 2 beta 😊 pic.twitter.com/rcgbZVLSOX— Tom Watts (@TomWatts0000) June 28, 2022
The Suffering Never Ends
prevnext
Overwatch 2 console players after missing out on the first beta, waiting for an hour for the game download, just to be faced with this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/ai6eJcdHjC— 🔥Gagas Left Toe🔥 (@GagasLeftT0e) June 28, 2022
LET ME IN!
prevnext
LET ME IN!!! #PS5Share, #Overwatch2Beta pic.twitter.com/mV8dYl8ZmH— azula (@gaysmtra) June 28, 2022
Not The Best First Impression
prevnext
Off to a great start @PlayOverwatch #PS5Share, #Overwatch2Beta pic.twitter.com/SeTpECLUsu— Dave Lister’s Dad (@Coz_Mick) June 28, 2022
More Unhappy Customers
prevnext
Been two hours now and still can’t play the game I spent £35 on to get guaranteed access too? Fix the servers rn #Overwatch2 #overwatch2beta #playstation— Lucy (@lucy_beckett98) June 28, 2022
Not Very Poggers
prev
#PS5Share, #Overwatch2Beta pretty pog pic.twitter.com/gYg6kvQ7sM— Adam | Xenon (@YaBoiXenon) June 28, 2022