Overwatch 2 Fans Furious Over Beta Issues

Overwatch 2 has begun its public beta but it is experiencing some issues, much to the frustration of those who paid to get in. Overwatch 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 given the immense love for the first game. Although there's been some debate over whether or not Overwatch 2 should've just been an update or expansion to the original game, it still means we're getting a wealth of new Overwatch content and that's always a good thing. Blizzard has already outlined the first year or so of Overwatch 2 content with a roadmap and confirmed the sequel will "replace" the first game, so fans should expect to migrate to the new version. The sequel is also expected to introduce a PvE mode after launch, something that will add some variety to Overwatch 2.

Although Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play at launch, players can pre-order a bundle that gives them guaranteed access to the "open beta" amongst other goodies that will be available in the full game. Sadly, a lot of people have been encountering issues with getting into the beta since it began, though it appears to be loosening up at the time of writing. As of right now, Overwatch 2's beta is only available through this bundle or by being invited by Blizzard. Still, it seems like servers are getting hit quite hard and players are unable to get into games and are met with error screens instead.

Overwatch 2's current beta is the first chance console players will have to go hands-on with the game after a previous beta was reserved for PC users. As of right now, this open beta is scheduled to last until July 18th, but it could be extended if additional testing is necessary. This is a rather lengthy beta period and one that seems to be used to actually test the game, rather than offer what is essentially a demo a few weeks prior to release like some other games do.

Overwatch 2 will release on October 4th, 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.