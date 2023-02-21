Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Revealed for February 21 Update

A new update for Blizzard's Overwatch 2 has today rolled out across all platforms. Since releasing in early access in the back half of 2022, Blizzard has continued to support Overwatch 2 with a number of different patches and even some notable crossovers. And while today's patch is by no means a massive one, it should still improve Overwatch 2 for those playing the multiplayer shooter across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

For the most part, today's update for Overwatch 2, which is version 3.47, is incredibly basic. Most of what this update looks to do is rectify a number of bugs and other issues that players have been reporting to Blizzard in recent weeks. On the gameplay front, essentially nothing major has been altered. Blizzard has made a handful of small tweaks to the characters Echo and Symmetra, but otherwise, this is definitely one of the least notable patches that OW2 has received so far in 2023.

If you'd like to find the full list of patch notes for today's new Overwatch 2 update, you can view them below.

BUG FIXES

General

Modified the way Streamer Protect obfuscates Battle Tags

Fixed a bug that caused Loverwatch player titles to not display

Fixed an issue in the career profile where it displayed blank rankings for Competitive Role Queue

Fixed an issue where if you owned all items in the Hero Pack, the price would display as 0.00

Fixed an issue with the Season 3 banner not displaying when a player first logs into the game this season

Challenges with multiple sub-criteria should now track correctly (For example – All-Star, Role Mastery, etc.)

Mastery of Love and Blushing Pink event challenges now correctly display the 5000 XP reward gained from completing the challenges. (Note: If you completed these challenges before this update, you already received your XP. This was a visual issue only.)

Fixed a visual issue during Competitive Updates for players in Top 500

Fixed a bug where mouse sensitivity values with a decimal would be rounded to a whole number

Fixed a bug where players would end up with a negative balance after making a purchase

Legacy Credits in the Battle Pass are now silver instead of gold

Heroes

Echo

Echo will no longer revert to their original form when duplicating Junkrat during Rip-Tire

Symmetra