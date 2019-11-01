Overwatch Fans React to Overwatch 2

Today, Blizzard officially announced Overwatch 2 with an epic cinematic trailer, which you can peep if you haven’t seen it already right here. Unfortunately, there’s no word of when the game will release — nor what platforms it will be for — but Blizzard has since revealed its debut gameplay trailer and confirmed new heroes will be in the sequel.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

As you would expect — despite all the PR issues of late — the announcement has gone over relatively well, but there’s still a lot of fans who aren’t convinced.

The feels

A little too similar…

Overwatch taking a selfie with Overwatch 2 pic.twitter.com/hXu0jC6Y6v — The Jame ⚡️ (@RoastedJames) November 1, 2019

Super pumped for Overwatch 2 pic.twitter.com/RSX9Sn7d4K — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) November 1, 2019

A $60 PvE patch?

So Overwatch 2 is Overwatch 1 with more content, but we are putting Overwatch 2 content in Overwatch 1 so “nobody gets left behind.”



…am I misunderstanding something or is Overwatch 2 just a $60 PvE patch? — Jacob 🌙 (@Alpharad) November 1, 2019

So overwatch 2 content is going in to overwatch 1 so players dont get left behind. So does that mean that overwatch 2 is just a pve patch for overwatch that you have to pay for????????????? Ok 🐵👍 — Shady™️ (@Shady_Hades) November 1, 2019

More like an expansion

I’m not going to lie, this does look pretty great.

But I can’t help but feel this isn’t an exactly sequel, more so an expansion/upgrade of the first game. It feels like most of this content should’ve been in the first game, which is now incredibly bare bones in comparison — Goth 🅱unboi 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) November 1, 2019

I’m as hype as the next person and I know it’s early, but is it really a sequel? From the hero missions we can already see it’s recycling PVP maps from “Overwatch 1”. This seems more like Overwatch Chapter 2 (like Fortnite) than Overwatch 2 — That guy who made that hanzo video (@OG__Pure) November 1, 2019

It looks good, but….

Ah well, Seems blizz had some good things in the works before they protected an authoritarian communist regime’s feelings. to bad. — TactlessBrit (@Tactless44) November 1, 2019

Hype!

OVERWATCH 2 HYPE. THEY DID IT RIGHT — ㄖ千尺乇乇乙ㄚ乂 (@oFreezyx) November 1, 2019

OVERWATCH 2 HYPE GANG LETS GET ON THE TRAIN — Hawk | OVERWATCH 2 (@HawkVsLife) November 1, 2019

Excited for more story content