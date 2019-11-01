Gaming

Overwatch Fans React to Overwatch 2

Today, Blizzard officially announced Overwatch 2 with an epic cinematic trailer, which you can peep if you haven’t seen it already right here. Unfortunately, there’s no word of when the game will release — nor what platforms it will be for — but Blizzard has since revealed its debut gameplay trailer and confirmed new heroes will be in the sequel.

“In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more.”

As you would expect — despite all the PR issues of late — the announcement has gone over relatively well, but there’s still a lot of fans who aren’t convinced.

The feels

A little too similar…

A $60 PvE patch?

More like an expansion

It looks good, but….

Hype!

Excited for more story content

