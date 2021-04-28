Overwatch 2 Release Date Hinted at by Director

✖

Will Blizzard ever release Overwatch 2? That's a good question. The expectation is the game will release via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch in 2022, but it looks like this may not actually happen. At one point, many thought the Overwatch sequel would release in 2021. As noted, the expectation is now 2022, but maybe it should actually be 2023.

Overwatch 2 has a new creative director, Aaron Keller, after co-creator and creative director Jeff Kaplan left the game and the company behind after 20 years earlier this month. In the past, Kaplan has suggested the team has no intention of rushing the game out to hit any specific window. And it sounds like this is still the MO under Keller. The team is committed to quality above all things.

“I think this is a game that players really want to play, and it’s a game that I would like to get out to our community as soon as possible, so we’re going to make a great game and we are really committed to making it as amazing as we possibly can," said Keller while speaking to GameSpot. "And the last thing we want to do is to release it early before it's ready. But we recognize that it's something that players are waiting for, and it's something that's important to put out there. So we are doing as much as we possibly can to accelerate the development process for it."

Unfortunately, this is where Keller stopped talking about when the game may or may not release. On the surface level, it's a pretty standard PR response by someone who has clearly gone through media training at some level. However, under the surface, it does seem to suggest the game isn't very close to releasing, which is perhaps why the team's hierarchy has shifted around because it also sounds like Blizzard wants the game out sooner rather than later, which makes sense. Overwatch isn't getting any newer, meanwhile, other games in the space continue to grow and evolve.

For more coverage on Overwatch 2 and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.