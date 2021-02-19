Overwatch 2 Trends on Twitter as Some Fans Prepare for BlizzCon Disappointment
BlizzCon 2021's opening ceremony is less than an hour away, which means Overwatch 2 news is about to drop, yet many Overwatch fans aren't preparing by boarding the hype train, but by boarding the disappointment train. So far, 2021 has mostly had only worrying rumors and bad news for Overwatch 2, including word it's not releasing this year and word that it's having development issues. We know it will be at BlizzCon in a fairly major way, but we also know a meaty look and a release date are unlikely.
Ahead of the event, a leak from a prominent Overwatch insider surfaced. If you haven't seen it, it notes that fans should lower their expectations for BlizzCon, claiming all Blizzard has in store for fans is a few character reveals and map reveals. Naturally, this leaked hasn't helped the lack of excitement from Overwatch fans.
That said, it's worth pointing out there's plenty of hype over on Twitter and elsewhere. Of course, there is, but there's also a lot of negativity, hesitation, and lack of hope, which tells you all you need to know about how Blizzard has handled not just the sequel, but the current game, which isn't in a great place. BlizzCon is less than an hour away. Overwatch fans should be through the roof, but they simply aren't.
It's Always Good to Prepare
Overwatch 2 won’t be getting anything this blizzcon 🥲 I can just tell.— Jamison Fawks (@smtook_) February 19, 2021
Overwatch 2 Devs when it's their turn to do their panel: pic.twitter.com/nM4iAGLkh8— sav 🔪 (@MAPSlODYNE) February 19, 2021
Not The Only Thinking This Will Be Another Zelda
Real talk, I have little expectations of Overwatch 2 news in today's Blizzcon.— King Jellal (@KingJellalTV) February 19, 2021
I feel like it's just going to be another "When you saw me, I bet you were expecting Breath of the Wild news"
Please Don't Go Free-to-Play
Overwatch 2 isn’t coming anytime soon. Overwatch 1 won’t have much to discuss either. And it’s been a huge disappointment. But now all I ask for is that Overwatch doesn’t go free to play or cross platform. Please don’t mess it up. https://t.co/wnOqHKqAfb— Masakiss (@Masakiss1) February 18, 2021
The Glory Days Aren't Coming Back
When Overwatch 2 comes out, I'm telling y'all right now it won't bring back the golden days of Overwatch. Sad that the franchise is a shell of what it once was to everyone back in late 16 to early 17.— Jeff The Vassell Fan 🤠 (16-11) (6-10) (@JefftheSpursfan) February 19, 2021
No Release Date, No Party
I would be excited for BlizzCon this weekend if I didn't already know that Overwatch 2 isn't coming until 2022. Guess I hope they announce some new maps and characters for OW1.— Ken McKown (@ZTGD) February 19, 2021
It's Never Coming Out, Is It?
WOOOOOOOO OMG LETS GOOOOOOOO CANT BELIEVE OVERWATCH 2 ACTUALLY ENDED UP COMING OUT pic.twitter.com/TUrKgPkmQE— sleepy (@sleepy) February 19, 2021
Wait, It's Actually Coming Out Today, Isn't It?
What if blizzard trolled us and Overwatch 2 is coming out today?! pic.twitter.com/Ut1XzK2fPW— Hoshi (@HoshizoraOW) February 19, 2021