Overwatch 2 Trends on Twitter as Some Fans Prepare for BlizzCon Disappointment

BlizzCon 2021's opening ceremony is less than an hour away, which means Overwatch 2 news is about to drop, yet many Overwatch fans aren't preparing by boarding the hype train, but by boarding the disappointment train. So far, 2021 has mostly had only worrying rumors and bad news for Overwatch 2, including word it's not releasing this year and word that it's having development issues. We know it will be at BlizzCon in a fairly major way, but we also know a meaty look and a release date are unlikely.

Ahead of the event, a leak from a prominent Overwatch insider surfaced. If you haven't seen it, it notes that fans should lower their expectations for BlizzCon, claiming all Blizzard has in store for fans is a few character reveals and map reveals. Naturally, this leaked hasn't helped the lack of excitement from Overwatch fans.

That said, it's worth pointing out there's plenty of hype over on Twitter and elsewhere. Of course, there is, but there's also a lot of negativity, hesitation, and lack of hope, which tells you all you need to know about how Blizzard has handled not just the sequel, but the current game, which isn't in a great place. BlizzCon is less than an hour away. Overwatch fans should be through the roof, but they simply aren't.