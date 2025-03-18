Overwatch 2 Update Features Lengthy List of Hero Changes

Today marks the midseason of Overwatch 2‘s 15th Season. As such, a new update for Blizzard Entertainment’s popular first-person hero shooter was released today bringing several changes to many of its playable heroes. This new update also gets the game ready for the launch of the new DPS hero Freja, who is set to make her first appearance from March 21 to March 24. She will then make her official debut in Season 16, but this will give the developers time to fix any issues with the character before her formal launch.

Another notable feature in the Overwatch 2 Season 15 midseason update is the return of the LE SSERAFIM collaboration. This adds five new Legendary skins to the game in the form of Blue Flame Kiriko, D. Va, Sombra, Tracer, and Brigitte, as well as other unlockable rewards based on the collab. Speaking of new cosmetics, a new mythic weapon for Widowmaker is added with the new update. Called Dame Chance, this special weapon cosmetic evolves through four different stages as players eliminate their foes.

Anyone looking to see if their character got nerfed or buffed, check out the link here as there are a ton of changes made to many of Overwatch 2‘s heroes. Otherwise, check out the rest of the patch notes below:

Overwatch 2 X LE SSERAFIM

Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM are back with a new collab, bringing their energy, attitude, and bold aesthetic to the battlefield. With five brand-new Legendary skins featuring vibrant colors and standout details—like Ashe’s dynamite to light up the fight with RGB effects—this collection is a must-have for fans of both Overwatch 2 and LE SSERAFIM. Complete in-game challenges to earn free cosmetics, including the Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin.

Overwatch 2 Classic – GOATS

Step into Overwatch history with Overwatch Classic: GOATS, where teamwork, sustain, and strategy reign supreme. This iconic meta defined an entire era of competitive play, proving that three tanks, three supports, and perfectly timed abilities could be the ultimate formula for victory. Whether you remember GOATS from its prime or are experiencing it for the first time, now’s your chance to relive one of Overwatch’s most influential moments that rewrote the rules of team play. Overwatch 2 Classic: GOATS begins on March 25.

Heroes added include Moira, Brigitte, and Wrecking Ball.

Maps added include Blizzard World, Rialto, and Busan.

Hero balance is adjusted to the September 2018 Hero Balance.

New Mythic Weapon – Widowmaker’s Dame Chance

A gift from Talon’s favorite financier, Dame Chance is a rifle of grace, refinement, and supreme lethality. Featuring a stunning crystalline core that reacts to your performance, evolving customization, exclusive animations, and a dynamic Mythic HUD, this is the ultimate sniper’s flex. If you live for those pixel-perfect headshots, it’s time to show the world what true precision looks like with the Mythic Dame Chance Widowmaker Weapon Skin.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue causing Maximilien’s Vault cards to not show a full 5 cards.

Fixed an issue where the Overwatch League shop was missing from the shop menu.

Fixed an issue causing disconnects with the replay system.

Fixed an issue where the loot box thumbnails might not appear.

Fixed an issue with the switch spawn button not working.

Fixed a bug where some skins were incorrectly showing they were available for purchase in the hero gallery.

Fixed a bug where Ana’s Bastet skin was missing from the game.

Heroes

Orisa