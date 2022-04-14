Overwatch 2 Sojourn Gameplay Video Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Overwatch 2’s next developer livestream is happening in just a couple of hours with a new trailer set to be released during the event, but it looks like that trailer has already gone up a bit early. It features Sojourn, the newest hero joining the roster in Overwatch 2, and shows a cinematic perspective of the character’s various abilities. It does lack commentary from the developers who will be a part of the stream, however, so even though we can see what Sojourn’s moves look like, the full details of her kit aren’t yet known.

Specifics aside, you can check out the video below courtesy of the Mr_P YouTube account. This account has several videos from the past couple of years related to Overwatch, but it’s unclear currently where this leak originated from and how it ended up on this channel. The same video has also been shared on other social platforms, too, so it’s certainly well out and about by now.

We’ve seen some of Sojourn’s moves in past snippets from Overwatch 2 trailers and demonstrations, and this latest trailer only reinforces ideas about what was seen before even if her abilities aren’t explained yet. We can see her using the railgun the DPS character was already confirmed to have, a weapon which appears to have two firing modes. One of those is more like an energy-based assault rifle, it seems, while the other is a more concentrated blast which perhaps has to be reloaded after each shot.

Sojourn’s also notably seen sliding around quite often throughout the trailer. Her cybernetic enhancements include boosters in her legs which appear to be what allows her that extra mobility. She’s seen with at least some degree of verticality running on top of a bus, too, but it’s difficult to tell what’s representative of her kit and what’s simply cinematic flair in the trailer.

As for her main abilities, she’s got an energy orb she can shoot from her off-hand which appears to have a gravitational pull and likely other effects. Her ultimate ability seems to go back to her railgun once more and fires off a charged attack which can apparently hit multiple heroes even if they’re behind one another if Sojourn can line up the ult properly.

Though the video’s leaked early now, the developer stream offers a chance at a community Q&A and perhaps more, so be sure to check out the stream Thursday at 11 a.m. PT to get context on Sojourn’s moves and more info.