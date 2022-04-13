Overwatch 2 Trailer Reveals New Hero Details

Blizzard shared a new Overwatch 2 video this week to offer more information about one of the newest heroes coming to the game: Sojourn. This Canadian hero was originally revealed back in 2019 and has been featured in promotions for the new Overwatch game time and time again since then, and this time, we get to learn more about the character’s origin story. This tease also comes not long before the Overwatch 2 beta itself which will give players their first real chance to go hands-on with the new game.

The trailer below shows off Sojourn’s journey complete with narration from the hero herself. The hero uses a railgun which is seen at times throughout the trailer as she stands alongside other Overwatch heroes like Winston and Tracer. Her real name is Vivian Chase, but like any other Overwatch or Overwatch 2 character, she’ll be better known by her shorter name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While any tidbit of Overwatch 2 info is good news for those waiting for the game, an origin story in particular is a welcome reveal for the lore buffs out there who want to learn everything about the heroes. However, as some have pointed out, this latest origin story didn’t really explain everything about Sojourn that people may have wanted to know about such as her cybernetic upgrades referenced in the trailer.

Those questions will naturally be answered in due time, however, along with more information on her abilities. Besides the knowledge of the railgun, the cybernetic capabilities, and some gameplay segments, players don’t yet know all that there is to know about her abilities.

That’ll change, however, whenever the game’s first public beta goes live. It’s scheduled to begin this month, and as Blizzard stated already, Sojourn will be a part of that test. Other reworked heroes as well as new features like the ping system will all be in the beta, too. There’s reason to believe Overwatch 2 may be getting a battle pass feature in the future as well, though there’s been no indication so far that a battle pass of any sort will show up in this particular beta.