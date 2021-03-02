Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition Announced

✖

Dark Horse Comics and Blizzard Entertainment today announced an updated and expanded version of the previously released Overwatch Anthology called Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition. The new hardcover book includes the Overwatch one-shots that had previously been collected in addition to seven further stories -- and a new cover by Bengal. It is set to release this November for $24.99

"This updated hardcover anthology now collects all of Blizzard Entertainment's existing digital Overwatch comics from an all-star lineup of creators, including Ryan Benjamin, Matt Burns, Robert Brooks, Micky Neilson, Nesskain, Bengal, and more," Dark Horse Comics' description of Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition reads in part. "Whether you’re starting in bronze or a Grandmaster, this expanded anthology adds over fifty pages of new comics and behind-the-scenes content, making it an essential companion to the Overwatch universe!"

You can check out the cover, which Dark Horse Comics notes is not final, for Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

If that cover looks familiar, it's because it's using the same art from Overwatch: Anthology Volume 1 by cover artist Miki Montllo with some new text on top. Rather than continue on to release a new Volume 2, it sounds like Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition will serve largely the same purpose. New Overwatch comics continue to be published, including a recent one featuring Tracer.

As noted above, Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition is set to release in comic shops on November 10th and book stores on November 23rd. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold for $24.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch right here.

