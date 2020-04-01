Overwatch Adds Googly Eyes to Everything for April Fools’ Day

Happy April Fools’ Day, everyone! As is typical for the video game industry, several different updates and announcements and events have gone out to celebrate the prank-heavy day. Blizzard Entertainment, however, has outdone itself this year by adding googly eyes to just about everything with a face or eyes in the popular video game Overwatch. That includes characters like Bastion, which doesn’t really have eyes to speak of, and even Winston gets googly eyes behind his glasses. It’s extremely silly to see in action, and will likely cheer you up a bit if you decide to give the game a go today.

You can check out what the various characters look like with googly eyes simply by looking at the Hero Gallery in the game. And if you’re wondering, “but wait, is this reflected when actually playing the game?” The answer is: yes, of course it is. In fact, some stuff you might not have expected to have googly eyes does as well. Like, say, turrets. And Hanzo’s Ultimate. You can check out streamer Stylosa putting the new update through its paces below:

In my opinion, these are the sort of light-hearted goofs from video game companies that are actually enjoyable on April Fools’ Day. Nothing too serious, no fake announcements, and no mean-spirited jokes is how I like to spend April 1st. Limited-time events or updates are where the real fun is at, and the sillier they are the better.

What do you think about Overwatch‘s April Fools’ Day update? Are you excited to play with googly eyes everywhere? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what several of Overwatch‘s characters look like with googly eyes! Overwatch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Brigitte

McCree

Mercy

Winston

Reinhardt

Bastion

Wrecking Ball