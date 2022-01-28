Blizzard Boss Teases Upcoming News on Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft

The current head of Blizzard Entertainment has teased that there will be some notable news related to Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft revealed in the coming weeks. In recent days, Blizzard revealed that it was in the early stages of working on a wholly new IP that will take the form of a survival game. And while this project is one that interested a number of fans, some were more curious about why Blizzard hasn’t revealed anything major for its current franchises. Fortunately, it sounds like news on these titles won’t be quiet for much longer.

Responding to a fan inquiry on Twitter, current Blizzard head Mike Ybarra teased that there should be some major news associated with Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft revealed soon enough. “Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well,” Ybarra said in response to a question about what is currently happening with other franchises that the studio works on. “Over the coming weeks, you’ll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned!”

https://twitter.com/Qwik/status/1486108106790555650

When it comes to the nature of this news that Ybarra is referring to, well, it’s hard to know for certain. Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are two of Blizzard’s biggest upcoming games that many fans of the publisher are looking forward to. However, both games were also revealed to have been delayed into 2023 in recent months, meaning that it seems unlikely that we’ll hear more about either in the near future. In all likelihood, the information that Ybarra is referring to here should be much smaller in scale. And while that might be disappointing to those who want to hear more about some of Blizzard’s biggest upcoming games, the fact that any news whatsoever in relation to these franchises is coming down the pipeline is a positive sign.

