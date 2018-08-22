Overwatch: D.Va’s Animated Short Revealed

Overwatch may seem like a simplistic shooter at first glance, but the Blizzard FPS is actually a landmine of tragic backstories and deep-rooted connections. We’ve learned so much about our favourite heroes from the many animated shorts, short comics, and more from the renowned publisher and now pro gamer turned mech extraordinaire D.Va is the latest to get that cinematic spotlight.

The latest shooter shows the rise of fame for the cutesy tank, showing how she plowed through the competition and became the capable hero we know and love. The latest animation also shows just how far Hanna’s resolve goes when it comes to getting stronger and what happened to the rest of her squad.

Like the previous shorts, ‘Shooting Star’ shows off a much deeper story to allow players to gain a firmer understanding of how these heroes came to be in Overwatch in the fight against Talon. It’s all fun and games until it’s suddenly not and then … that’s when activates her defense matrix and everything suddenly gets more real.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The online shooter isn’t available yet for the Nintendo Switch, though Blizzard did recently mention that the port would be possible following the reveal of Diablo III.

Senior Producer Pete Stilwell recently sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot to talk about the future of Blizzard and Nintendo. When asked about Overwatch and its moves on the go, Stilwell mentioned “Anything is within the realm of possibility,” he said. “Our team was given the task to work on this. If [Overwatch developer] Team 4 picks up that endeavour, that’s on them. As of right now Diablo is our only focus on Switch.”

When he was asked if he thought the popular shooter would run smoothly on the system, he responded “Yes, it is feasible.”

You can read more all about the possibility of more Nintendo Switch goodness right here!

