Gaming

‘Overwatch’ Fans React To Blizzard’s Outing of Soldier: 76

Earlier today, we reported on a new short story revealed by Blizzard for its hit game Overwatch, […]

By

Earlier today, we reported on a new short story revealed by Blizzard for its hit game Overwatch, with a very interesting revelation- Soldier: 76, one of the key characters in the game, talked about his relationship with his older buddy, Vincent.

We posted some of the earlier reactions to the news in our previous piece, but we’ve been seeing a lot more of them on Twitter and decided to share them here. And, as expected, the Overwatch community had some strong reactions to Blizzard’s news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, yes, Tracer got mentioned a lot as well, since she was “outed” a couple of years ago in a holiday postcard with her girlfriend.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A lot of people are thrilled with the decision, although some are questioning where Blizzard will take it from here. Guess we’ll find out over the next few weeks.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

What do you think about the decision to out Soldier: 76?

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts