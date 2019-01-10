‘Overwatch’ Fans React To Blizzard’s Outing of Soldier: 76

Earlier today, we reported on a new short story revealed by Blizzard for its hit game Overwatch, with a very interesting revelation- Soldier: 76, one of the key characters in the game, talked about his relationship with his older buddy, Vincent.

We posted some of the earlier reactions to the news in our previous piece, but we’ve been seeing a lot more of them on Twitter and decided to share them here. And, as expected, the Overwatch community had some strong reactions to Blizzard’s news.

And, yes, Tracer got mentioned a lot as well, since she was “outed” a couple of years ago in a holiday postcard with her girlfriend.

Check out some of the reactions below:

ʕ ノ•̀ᴥ•́ʔノSoldier 76 being gay is groundbreaking because he breaks the stereotype that all queer men are fashionable. pic.twitter.com/rtKBGjPw6w — Tiny Imperator Kumaru (@MissTaxidermy) January 7, 2019

Soldier 76 is apparently gay and I got outvoted when I wanted to have Marcus and Dom have a steamy love scene, dammit. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 7, 2019

soldier 76 more like soldier 69 haha got em — FOX | SonicFox @ FC (@SonicFox5000) January 7, 2019

soldier 76 reporting for booty — Gilzy🍂 (@ItsGilzy) January 7, 2019

i would like to thank blizzard for my life, thank you #soldier76 #overwatch pic.twitter.com/QXfa6GVG66 — 🔥 Watch Over Me 🔥 (@Legend_of_Mako) January 7, 2019

patch notes: soldier 76’s tactical visor now only targets heterosexual heroes (torbjorn) — roadhog’s pit slave (@luigi_ebooks) January 7, 2019

how did y’all not know soldier 76 was gay

he was in dream daddy pic.twitter.com/thHaMFaTAM — melly (*´ω`*) (@ghostwaifuu) January 7, 2019

Soldier 76 is obviously gay, he’s based on Captain America — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) January 7, 2019

but think about it: tracer was the ideal eye candy cover girl whose ass was used to sell copies and soldier 76 is the big, call of duty inspired macho man for all those who weren’t into british chicks. blizzard used traditional straight bait and then made that bait gay. genius. — prima` ♡ ｡˚❥﹫🏩💘 (@maidmeta) January 7, 2019

soldier 76: maybe ill be gay

tracer: im already gay — Ammnontet (@ammnontet) January 7, 2019

SOLDIER 76 IS CANONICALLY ATTRACTED TO MEN pic.twitter.com/MvGcIjrIAk — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) January 7, 2019

Today is a GOOD day to yell excitedly about Soldier 76 pic.twitter.com/W6hkVwjW9B — Cara McGee 🎁 Working (@ohcararara) January 7, 2019

A lot of people are thrilled with the decision, although some are questioning where Blizzard will take it from here. Guess we’ll find out over the next few weeks.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

