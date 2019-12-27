Overwatch Players Get Five Free Loot Boxes as a Holiday Gift

Overwatch players are coming up on the end of the game’s holiday event at the moment which means they have a bunch of new skins and modes waiting for them to try. Like past winter events, Blizzard is all giving out some free gifts to anyone who plays Overwatch within the duration of the event. These gifts are the same as years before but are no less welcome with players receiving five event loot boxes for free so long as they play before a certain date.

Blizzard announced this week that anyone who logs into Overwatch from now until January 2nd will get five free Winter Loot Boxes for their troubles as a thank you for helping celebrate the holidays. There are a bunch of skins, emotes, and other items that have been released for this year’s winter event that can be found in these loot boxes, so expect to find some of them included in your five free gifts.

“The new seasonal items can be found in Winter Loot boxes filled with new skins, emotes, highlight intros, player icons, sprays, voice lines, and more,” Blizzard said. “You can also purchase items you missed from last year’s event with credits at a discount. But don’t wait too long—these Loot Boxes will disappear faster than holiday desserts.”

We’d like to thank all the Overwatch heroes around the world for pushing the payload, defending the point, and helping us celebrate the holidays. Log in before the Winter Wonderland event ends on January 2 to claim your gift: five Winter Loot Boxes. Happy Holidays, heroes. pic.twitter.com/R41N05CVKD — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 24, 2019

You can always buy more of the loot boxes if you don’t find what you want out of the five free ones, but hopefully you’ll get lucky with the first five will get that skin you’ve been eyeballing.

Outside of these loot boxes, there’s a lot more going on during the Winter Wonderland 2019 event. Challenges have been live at different times throughout the duration of the event with the third and final week of challenges live now, and there are even new game modes like the Snowball Deathmatch mode that can be played throughout the entirety of Winter Wonderland 2019.

“In this eight-person free-for-all brawl, players can store up to three lethal snowballs in Mei’s blaster, giving them multiple chances to ice the competition before having to reload,” Blizzard said about the Snowball Deathmatch event. “Earn three new achievements and unlock unique sprays for proving your worth in the frosty fray.”

Overwatch players have until January 2nd to log in and redeem their free loot boxes, so grab them sooner rather than later before they’re gone.