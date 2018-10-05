New ‘Overwatch’ Halloween Costumes Revealed

Real-life Overwatch skins are here just in time for Halloween to turn people into their favorite heroes from Blizzard’s game.

Announced in a press release on Monday alongside a teaser for Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event that’s returning this year, Blizzard shared more information about this year’s Halloween costumes fit for both children and adults. Spirit Halloween, a retailer known for its Halloween costumes and props that turn people into their favorite characters, has four new Overwatch costumes that shoppers will find in its stores this year. In a blog post titled “4 Overwatch Costumes You Absolutely Need This Halloween,” Spirit Halloween’s announcement revealed that it’s carrying a Soldier: 76, Reaper, Mercy, and D.Va skin. Bios for each character were shared for those who don’t know their backgrounds – though if you’re looking to become them for Halloween, you probably know what they’re about – but Spirit Halloween’s Overwatch category showed off all the costumes in detail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of the costumes come in either an adult or kids version with accessories like a Reaper Ammo Pack and D.Va Headset sold separately along with masks and weapon props. The Adult Mercy Costume Deluxe that comes from The Signature Collection is the most expensive outfit that that shoppers will find, an extremely detailed Mercy costume that costs $199.99.

Spirit Halloween isn’t the only retailer that people can get their Overwatch looks from though with Disguise also selling several different costumes and props for different heroes. Featuring Soldier: 76 once again, a hero who we now know has a middle name, Disguise is selling a Soldier: 76 Classic Muscle costume and his Pulse Blaster as a separate prop. Two other heroes were also featured in the retailer’s selection, Genji and Tracer getting their own costumes that come in both adult and kids versions. Genji’s sword is also being sold as a standalone weapon, a sword that’s just over two-and-a-half feet long and looks like it has a button on it to likely make it light up and make noises. Each of these costumes can be seen through Disguise’s site and can be bought at Party City, Target, and Wal-Mart.

There’s a rumor among explorers

About a monolithic lair

Home to terrifying horrors

Heroes, how will you prepare? pic.twitter.com/XK7W7e0SKA — Overwatch (@OverwatchEU) October 1, 2018

Overwatch’s new Halloween costumes are now available with the in-game Halloween Terror 2018 event starting soon.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.