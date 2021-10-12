Overwatch’s Halloween Terror Event Returns With New Skins

It is once again Halloween season, and that means the annual return of the Halloween Terror event in Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch. As with prior events, cosmetics from previous years will be available in addition to new skins, sprays, and icons associated with Weekly Challenge rewards and otherwise. The event is available now, complete with Junkenstein’s Revenge missions, and will conclude on November 2nd.

The usual format is back with players needing to play 9, 18, and 27 games respectively in a week to earn special rewards. Wins count double towards those rewards. The full list of new skins include Skeleton Genji, Einherjar Zarya, Clown Roadhog, Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, Vampire Bat Echo, Coffin Bastion, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the Weekly Challenges and associated rewards below:

Week 1

Play 9 Games | Skeleton Genji Spray

Play 18 Games | Skeleton Genji Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Skeleton Genji Epic Skin

Week 2

Play 9 Games | Einherjar Zarya Spray

Play 18 Games | Einherjar Zarya Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Einherjar Zarya Epic Skin

Week 3

Play 9 Games | Clown Roadhog Spray

Play 18 Games | Clown Roadhog Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Clown Roadhog Epic Skin

It is worth noting here the California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and discrimination against women as the overall company continues to deal with the very public fallout from it. The lawsuit itself continues to escalate with no end in sight.

As noted above, Overwatch‘s Halloween Terror event is now live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch and it runs through November 2nd. Overwatch itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is also playable via backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

What do you think about this year’s Halloween event in Overwatch? Are you excited to check it out and potentially grab some of the skins? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading to check out all of the new Halloween skins in Overwatch!

Skeleton Genji

Einherjar Zarya

Clown Roadhog

Draugr Reinhardt

Satyr Lucio

Vampire Bat Echo

Coffin Bastion

Vampire Hunter Brigitte